Data Confirms: Fashion's Hottest Sneaker Is No Longer adidas' Samba

It's time to bid farewell to your Sambas: A new adidas it-sneaker has entered the chat, according to data.

LYST's quarterly ranking of the hottest fashion brands and items reveals that adidas' SL72 OG — a retro running shoe that has quietly charmed designers and celebrities alike — is Q2's second-hottest product.

Number one? LOEWE x On's Cloudtilt 2.0, a running shoe that combines LOEWE's luxury know-how with On's performance-boosting tech.

Clearly, comfort is king this quarter. A third sneaker made its way onto LYST's new report (available to read online): Coming in at number nine are Dries Van Noten's ultra-flat leather sneakers, which resemble something like a hybrid between a racing and bowling shoe.

Shifting from products to brands, LOEWE is crowned the world's hottest fashion label, unseating Miu Miu — not exactly surprising, considering that the brand sponsored this year's Met Gala. (Plus, you know, all that Challengers stuff.) And for the first time since Q4 of 2022, Coach re-enters LYST's ranking of the most relevant brands, landing at number 20.

LYST attributes Coach's steady rise to demand for the Tabby bag (Q2's third-hottest product), embraced by the likes of Lil Nas X and Jennifer Lopez. It doesn't hurt that Bella Hadid, the queen of street style, was spotted wearing another buzzy Coach bag, the Brooklyn tote, earlier this month.

It's worth noting that Hadid has also co-signed adidas' SL72 — she even appeared in a campaign for the sneaker, though the brand apparently dropped the advertisement over backlash to Hadid's support of Palestine in relation to the historic "Munich massacre" at the 1972 Olympic games, where the SL72 was initially released. (Whether adidas' decision will affect the popularity of the silhouette remains to be seen.)

Regardless, we're more than happy to move on from the Samba, for reasons that may or may not have to do with Rishi Sunak.