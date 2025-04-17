After Perfecting The Samba, Wales Bonner Created Her Own Super-Flat adidas

Wales Bonner knows what makes a great adidas sneaker. The London-based brand almost single-handedly brought the Samba to the forefront of sneaker culture, and its influence can be felt reverberating through current sneaker releases.

Now, Wales Bonner is taking the expertise it’s built through five years of brilliant adidas collaborations and infusing it into its own adidas sneaker silhouette, the adidas Karintha.

The upcoming Wales Bonner x adidas Karintha shoe was quietly teased last summer during Wales Bonner‘s SS25 runway presentation. Then, it promptly disappeared, not to be seen again until now, almost a whole year later.

The Wales Bonner's adidas Karintha shoe is finally back in full view, and the closer you look, the more it sparkles.

The Wales Bonner x adidas Karintha is covered in reversible sequins that shift between black, brown, and flashes of silver or gold, depending on the light and how the shoe is being worn.

It’s classic Wales Bonner x adidas, topping off a sleek shape, slim soles and stripped-down design with zany fabrics.

Wales Bonner 1 / 2

There’s no official release date for the Karintha Sequin yet, but whispers say late April or early May in Europe. Until then, consider this your reminder that no one makes sportswear shimmer like Wales Bonner.