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adidas' Cutest Ballet Sneaker Grew Claws

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker has ventured to the wild side (again).

The ballet-style martial arts sneaker has already enjoyed several animal-print designs, from cheetah spots to cow prints. It gets even more in touch with its animal instincts with a new leopard-print release.

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adidas' newest Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneakers arrive with leopard-print fur uppers, alongside red leather accents and straps.

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It basically keeps its general flat-soled, ballet-coded look, but now it's extra feisty.

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adidas' has ramped up efforts again for the Taekwondo Mei Ballet, introducing breathable woven versions and even dainty satin iterations for the summer.

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And now, the model's showing its claws with this new leopard-print take.

Speaking of which, the adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker is now available on Slam Jam's website for $112.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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