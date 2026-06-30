adidas' Cutest Ballet Sneaker Grew Claws

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker has ventured to the wild side (again).

The ballet-style martial arts sneaker has already enjoyed several animal-print designs, from cheetah spots to cow prints. It gets even more in touch with its animal instincts with a new leopard-print release.

adidas' newest Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneakers arrive with leopard-print fur uppers, alongside red leather accents and straps.

It basically keeps its general flat-soled, ballet-coded look, but now it's extra feisty.

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adidas' has ramped up efforts again for the Taekwondo Mei Ballet, introducing breathable woven versions and even dainty satin iterations for the summer.

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And now, the model's showing its claws with this new leopard-print take.

Speaking of which, the adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker is now available on Slam Jam's website for $112.

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