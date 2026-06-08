adidas’ Satin Ballet Sneaker Is Extra Elegant, Still En Pointe

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet looks even more ballet-y, thanks to a new silky update.

It already had the lace-ups, super-thin soles, and even the general essence of a ballet flat (mixed with sporty adidas energy). But its new satin look really makes it look like a fine ballerina shoe.

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet gets decked out in the lustrous material, with leather accents. And it's all realized in this rich burgundy scheme called "Maroon."

And for those looking for an even daintier look, adidas has also thrown in an extra set of ribbon laces in addition to the usual lace-ups.

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Who knew a martial arts shoe would be a good ballet sneaker? adidas did. The Taekwondo sneaker was already slim and flat, complete with these barely-there rubber soles. All it needed to do next was ditch its usual lace system for something a little more dance-worthy. And voilà! The Taekwondo Mei Ballet was born.

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The Elite version is just as ballerina-coded, but with a soccer twist.

The Taekwondo Mei Ballet has appeared in several cutesy colorways and even in some animal-print designs. But the latest drop looks to be the first satin versions. It's about time it got a proper ballerina makeover.

Speaking of which, the satin "Maroon" sneakers are now available on adidas' website, alongside a grey option.

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