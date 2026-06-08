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adidas’ Satin Ballet Sneaker Is Extra Elegant, Still En Pointe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet looks even more ballet-y, thanks to a new silky update.

It already had the lace-ups, super-thin soles, and even the general essence of a ballet flat (mixed with sporty adidas energy). But its new satin look really makes it look like a fine ballerina shoe.

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The adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet gets decked out in the lustrous material, with leather accents. And it's all realized in this rich burgundy scheme called "Maroon."

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And for those looking for an even daintier look, adidas has also thrown in an extra set of ribbon laces in addition to the usual lace-ups.

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Who knew a martial arts shoe would be a good ballet sneaker? adidas did. The Taekwondo sneaker was already slim and flat, complete with these barely-there rubber soles. All it needed to do next was ditch its usual lace system for something a little more dance-worthy. And voilà! The Taekwondo Mei Ballet was born.

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The Elite version is just as ballerina-coded, but with a soccer twist.

The Taekwondo Mei Ballet has appeared in several cutesy colorways and even in some animal-print designs. But the latest drop looks to be the first satin versions. It's about time it got a proper ballerina makeover.

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Speaking of which, the satin "Maroon" sneakers are now available on adidas' website, alongside a grey option.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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