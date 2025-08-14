The Wettest, Weirdest adidas Slip-On Shoe Makes a Huge Splash

adidas' sneaker line-up just got its sea legs. The adidas Water Moc Equipment slip-on is a snug-fitting water shoe made for water-based activities, specifically kayaking.

The rubber outsole is sturdy enough to protect against sharp rocks and rubble, while peripheral holes drain out water.

adidas' Water Moc Equipment shoe first dropped in 1997, and now, almost 30 years later, the slip-on is back and ready for major splash action.

adidas has done a number of water-adjacent shoes, including slides, clogs and sandals. But the Water Moc Equipment slip-on, available on the adidas website for $77, stands alone as adidas' only legitimate water shoe.

And while this shoe certainly prioritizes function over fashion, there has been a stylistic renaissance within the high-performance footwear market.

Things really kicked off with the internet's favorite weird shoe, Vibram's FiveFingers "toe shoe." Designed to promote natural foot movement, the toe-pocket shoe has transcended its intended purpose and is now a full-on fashion moment. Nike's Air Rift experienced a similar fate. Created to mimic the feeling of barefoot running, the Air Rift is now one of fashion's favorite controversial sneakers. It's definitely odd shoe season.

And if adidas has anything to say about it, water shoes got next.

