Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Wettest, Weirdest adidas Slip-On Shoe Makes a Huge Splash

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 4

adidas' sneaker line-up just got its sea legs. The adidas Water Moc Equipment slip-on is a snug-fitting water shoe made for water-based activities, specifically kayaking.

The rubber outsole is sturdy enough to protect against sharp rocks and rubble, while peripheral holes drain out water.

shop adidas here

adidas' Water Moc Equipment shoe first dropped in 1997, and now, almost 30 years later, the slip-on is back and ready for major splash action. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

adidas has done a number of water-adjacent shoes, including slides, clogs and sandals. But the Water Moc Equipment slip-on, available on the adidas website for $77, stands alone as adidas' only legitimate water shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And while this shoe certainly prioritizes function over fashion, there has been a stylistic renaissance within the high-performance footwear market.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Things really kicked off with the internet's favorite weird shoe, Vibram's FiveFingers "toe shoe." Designed to promote natural foot movement, the toe-pocket shoe has transcended its intended purpose and is now a full-on fashion moment. Nike's Air Rift experienced a similar fate. Created to mimic the feeling of barefoot running, the Air Rift is now one of fashion's favorite controversial sneakers. It's definitely odd shoe season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And if adidas has anything to say about it, water shoes got next.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Skate Shoe Too Clean for Laces
  • How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
What To Read Next
  • The Wettest, Weirdest adidas Slip-On Shoe Makes a Huge Splash
  • How Kith Suddenly Made a Half-Dozen adidas Shoes Even More Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Glossy Stan Smith Dress Shoe Is Unreservedly Dapper
  • Kapital Kapsizes
  • An adidas Shoe So Fancy It's Literally Dry Clean Only
  • Brooks x RSVP Gallery Blaze the Trail Ahead
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now