The Dogs Are Out

You probably know Vibram's FiveFingers as "the toe shoe." You probably also (rationally) fear it. Who wants to see feet or, even worse, the implication of feet?

Suicoke says it's time to face the fear. It's time to slip the dogs into some toe shoes.

The humble toe shoe has circled around so far that its evolved from absurd horror to something quite fashionable indeed. Oh, it knows all about your preconceptions — something Suicoke and LVMH Prize-nominated label MIDORIKAWA played into with their toenail shoes — but it doesn't care.

The toe shoe ain't going anywhere.

And, you know what? Even as a lifelong toe shoe denier, I might be coming around as well.

Perhaps the most upsetting thing about the toe shoe is also its hidden strength. Sure, the toe shoe highlights the feet hidden within, reminding unwitting observers of our shared shame (we all have feet! Ahhh!). But not only does it still cover them, it actually makes for a grippy, comfortably snug lace-free fit.

You could argue that the suggestion of feet is worse than the foot itself, which is valid but there's always gonna be something appealing about a shoe you don't have to wear with socks. Less laundry is always a plus, y'know.

This instance is at its best with the toe-shoe slip-on seen here. Suicoke previously dabbled with this shape alongside artsy clothing label OTTO 958 but the comparatively plain versions releasing for Spring/Summer 2025 make more sense to me.

There is also, of course, much more happening with Suicoke's SS25 collection than toe shoes alone — we're talking fringed running shoes, rubber mules, trek sneakers, and more of its signature strappy Vibram-soled trail sandals —but its latest take on the FiveFingers is timely, poised to hit in an era where they've become surprisingly stylish.

I can't say that I'm yet sold on the toe shoe as boot nor on those daringly barefoot sandals of the Balenciaga variety but I'm no longer put off on the proposition of slip-on toe shoes. Does that say more about the shoes or about me, though?