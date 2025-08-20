Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Has Nike Lowkey Improved an OG Air Max?

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
There is a sleeper sneaker hit hiding in plain sight amongst Nike’s vast Air Max sneaker selection, the Air Max Excee.

If this is your first encounter, the Nike Air Max Excee materialized around 2020 with little fanfare, then quietly stuck around as a modernized version of the Air Max 90. 

It’s a fresh reinterpretation of a stalwart Nike classic. And at a more affordable price point.

You get a crisp white mesh base, smooth leather panels, and a soft, sand-toned suede that warms up the overall palette. A glossy black Swoosh ties into the black heel clip and outsole, keeping the color blocking balanced.

The Excee keeps the AM90’s layered DNA but tweaks the proportions through more pronounced stitching, a chunkier heel clip, and a more expansive exposed air bubble.

What you end up with is a shoe that’s equally as wearable as the time honored Air Max 90, but with more texture and some wavy-shaped paneling. 

Nike traditionalists will likely stick with the OG. But for those willing to branch out, the Nike Air Max Excee is available now on Nike’s website for $95.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
