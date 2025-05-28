Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)

Patta’s latest version of the Nike Air Max 90 is the waviest. Literally.

Yes, after the much-lauded Air Max 1 “Waves” sneaker series, Amsterdam’s Patta is shifting its creative lens onto another classic Air Max shoe.

This upcoming Patta x Nike Air Max 90, revealed exclusively by Highsnobiety, is detailed with the same ripple effect as its previous AM1 collaborations. The side paneling, traditionally a uniform stretch of suede, is reworked into a wavy form echoing the fluid motion of water.

So far, this iteration of the Patta x Nike Air Max 90 “Waves” sneaker has been seen in two colorways.

A "Cyber" colorway made its first real-world appearance on the feet of Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck during his performance at City Splash in London, offering fans an early look at the bold neon-accented sneaker in action.

Meanwhile, a "Sapphire" version of Patta's latest Nike quietly surfaced online through early leaks, featuring deep violet tones.

Patta has confirmed with Highsnobiety that the first Air Max 90 drop will be at the end of June.

This Air Max 90 is a continuation of Patta’s deep relationship with Nike. Patta started as a storefront in Amsterdam run by a pair of sneakerheads who were flipping Nike sneakers before they ever dreamed of designing their own.

And along their collaborative journey, they’ve stumbled on some hits. There was the “Publicity. Publicity. Wohooooow!” Air Max 90s back in 2019, which cleverly Frankensteined together elements of the AM90 and AM95 into one bold hybrid, and the legendary Air Max 1 Cherrywood, a velvety rarity from the late-2000s that now costs four figures on the second-hand market.

The Air Max 1 Waves series is another of its storied creations, featuring some of Patta’s most sought-after and highly acclaimed Nike sneaker releases.

Now the Air Max 90, the subject of Patta’s first-ever Nike sneaker collaboration in 2006, is also about to get wavy.

