Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

God Forbid the Tall Crowd Dabbled in Athleisure

Written by Maximilian Migowski in StyleThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

SZA said she needed a Big Boy for cuffing season. User Girl On Couch of the viral TikTok sang of a what's become a whole cohort's casting call for a 6'5 finance professional. And the rest of us drool over Hollywood giants-in-resident Jacob Elordi and Jeff Goldblum's personal wardrobes.

Everyone's all over the larger-proportioned, but nobody seems to consider it takes extra effort for them to dress as dapper and read as handsome as they so often do.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Specializing in contemporary, evergreen styles for men and women of above-average heights, American Tall is a Jarrett Allen-approved, safe-bet destination for anyone who has trouble finding jeans that reach below the ankle or shirt cuffs that actually cover their wrists.

For men, that means sizes in Semi Tall (6’–6’3”), Tall (6’3”–6’7”), and Extra Tall (6’8”–7’1”), while women get fitted right with Tall (5’9”–6’1”) and Extra Tall (6’2”–6’6”).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And with the spring-summer season in full swing, alongside an athleisure category's swelling relevance across markets, I deemed the brand's active wear offering of particular interest to our long-limbed community.

So below, have a quick little best-of tour of American Tall's expertly tailored clothing for towering folk with a penchant for comfortably sporty crossover looks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Care About Height ≠ Care For Height — American Tall Does Both

Wearever 2.0 French Terry Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

shop here

A well-fitted quarter-zip is a must have in any closet, as a standalone staple or practical layer of many.

Long Sleeve Vented Training Top

shop here

Same goes for a basic long sleeve. This particular one's breathable properties make it a great option for, well, just about any activity, keeping you covered but cool.

Featherweight Packable Anorak

shop here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From American Tall's Featherweight collection, find their hyperfunctional anorak. Great to pop over, easy to carry along as a barely-there, just-in-case item for the go.

Featherweight Packable Jacket

shop here

Similarly, this full-zip jacket is perfect for transitional terrains and weather, for a sleek and casual throw-over, or an exercise-appropriate outer shell.

Balance Scoopneck Romper

shop here

Rompers are both highly useful and highly tricky. If the fit is good, it's really good. If it ain't, you'll want out of that prison immediately. This one's got the tall gals covered — literally.

Wearever 2.0 French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
shop here

No person alive doesn't seek refuge in an oversized sweat jacket every so often. Ever considered how oversized is only oversized to those not in need of extra long seams though?

Featherweight Running Pant

shop here

Pants can prove particularly difficult for those with long legs. Cute at times, but no one wants all of their trousers to look like capri pants. Even more so when worn for sports, you'll want every inch to sit where it's supposed to.

High Rise Cargo Parachute Pants

shop here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To some an inconvenience, to others a fashion statement, the stacking of one's pant legs when they hit the floor is typically something of a privilege reserved for those of regular height. With American Tall, no more!

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • Birkenstock’s Handmade Boots Tell a Tale of Traditional German Craft
What To Read Next
  • Handmade in Italy, a Forgotten adidas Runner Becomes Luxe
  • In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Do You Want Your Air Force 1s With Python Skin or Pony Hair? Yes
  • Why the Long Face, CDG Play?
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now