God Forbid the Tall Crowd Dabbled in Athleisure

SZA said she needed a Big Boy for cuffing season. User Girl On Couch of the viral TikTok sang of a what's become a whole cohort's casting call for a 6'5 finance professional. And the rest of us drool over Hollywood giants-in-resident Jacob Elordi and Jeff Goldblum's personal wardrobes.

Everyone's all over the larger-proportioned, but nobody seems to consider it takes extra effort for them to dress as dapper and read as handsome as they so often do.

Specializing in contemporary, evergreen styles for men and women of above-average heights, American Tall is a Jarrett Allen-approved, safe-bet destination for anyone who has trouble finding jeans that reach below the ankle or shirt cuffs that actually cover their wrists.

For men, that means sizes in Semi Tall (6’–6’3”), Tall (6’3”–6’7”), and Extra Tall (6’8”–7’1”), while women get fitted right with Tall (5’9”–6’1”) and Extra Tall (6’2”–6’6”).

And with the spring-summer season in full swing, alongside an athleisure category's swelling relevance across markets, I deemed the brand's active wear offering of particular interest to our long-limbed community.

So below, have a quick little best-of tour of American Tall's expertly tailored clothing for towering folk with a penchant for comfortably sporty crossover looks.

Care About Height ≠ Care For Height — American Tall Does Both

Wearever 2.0 French Terry Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

American Tall

A well-fitted quarter-zip is a must have in any closet, as a standalone staple or practical layer of many.

Long Sleeve Vented Training Top

American Tall

Same goes for a basic long sleeve. This particular one's breathable properties make it a great option for, well, just about any activity, keeping you covered but cool.

Featherweight Packable Anorak

American Tall

From American Tall's Featherweight collection, find their hyperfunctional anorak. Great to pop over, easy to carry along as a barely-there, just-in-case item for the go.

Featherweight Packable Jacket

American Tall

Similarly, this full-zip jacket is perfect for transitional terrains and weather, for a sleek and casual throw-over, or an exercise-appropriate outer shell.

Balance Scoopneck Romper

American Tall

Rompers are both highly useful and highly tricky. If the fit is good, it's really good. If it ain't, you'll want out of that prison immediately. This one's got the tall gals covered — literally.

Wearever 2.0 French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie

American Tall

No person alive doesn't seek refuge in an oversized sweat jacket every so often. Ever considered how oversized is only oversized to those not in need of extra long seams though?

Featherweight Running Pant

American Tall

Pants can prove particularly difficult for those with long legs. Cute at times, but no one wants all of their trousers to look like capri pants. Even more so when worn for sports, you'll want every inch to sit where it's supposed to.

High Rise Cargo Parachute Pants

American Tall

To some an inconvenience, to others a fashion statement, the stacking of one's pant legs when they hit the floor is typically something of a privilege reserved for those of regular height. With American Tall, no more!