Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Calling All Stylish Droids for Ancuta Sarca's FW23 Snoots

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Ancuta Sarca
1 / 4

What will you wear when the robots take over? Ancuta Sarca's Fall/Winter 2023 collection might help you blend in a little — or at least stay stylish when you flee to a secluded chalet.

The namesake label stanned by Rihanna is back on the London Fashion Week schedule, presenting a new collection of iconic hybrid shoes (yes, more Nike sneels included).

Ancuta Sarca FW23 sees futurism meet après-ski , exploring "how nature and technology can coexist harmoniously" (or can it?). In London-based label's case, the co-op living arrangement works.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Woodland-focused backdrops nod to the designer's hometown Negrești-Oaș, while clone-like models pose in frosted beauty looks and sleek footwear and accessories — all mingling in well, stylish harmony.

Naturally for the autumn/winter season, boots were the star of Ancuta Sarca's presentation, arriving in buttery patent leather, glossy metallic coats with shearling trims, or even full-on fluff.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Repurposing remains at the forefront of Ancuta Sarca, down to the wooly lashes handmade from the leftover fur applied on the collection's boots.

FW23 sees the first-ever set of Ancuta Sarca denim designs, made from deadstock material. In addition to jean-fur handbags and shoes, the label's denim exploration is also immortalized through an apparel partnership with Lee® — hence, the models' denim 'fits like the upside-down jean skirts and cutout dresses.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Ancuta Sarca
1 / 8

Upcycled SKIMS last season? Now, reworked Lee jeans? The third time may be the charm, finally delivering Ancuta Sarca's overdue apparel collection.

Of course, there was a return of the label's beloved crossbred mules, strappy heels, and even loafers  — some marked with the "Sarca" badge and Swoosh stamp of approval, others simply Sarca-branded, and all perfecting Ancuta Sarca's balancing act sporty and chic sensibility.

Indeed, it's enough sneaker-heel mashups for Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver to choose from, just in time for her second round of pregnancy slays.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ancuţa Sarca's FW24 Capsule Is Basically Sexy Sportswear
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now