Calling All Stylish Droids for Ancuta Sarca's FW23 Snoots

What will you wear when the robots take over? Ancuta Sarca's Fall/Winter 2023 collection might help you blend in a little — or at least stay stylish when you flee to a secluded chalet.

The namesake label stanned by Rihanna is back on the London Fashion Week schedule, presenting a new collection of iconic hybrid shoes (yes, more Nike sneels included).

Ancuta Sarca FW23 sees futurism meet après-ski , exploring "how nature and technology can coexist harmoniously" (or can it?). In London-based label's case, the co-op living arrangement works.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Woodland-focused backdrops nod to the designer's hometown Negrești-Oaș, while clone-like models pose in frosted beauty looks and sleek footwear and accessories — all mingling in well, stylish harmony.

Naturally for the autumn/winter season, boots were the star of Ancuta Sarca's presentation, arriving in buttery patent leather, glossy metallic coats with shearling trims, or even full-on fluff.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Repurposing remains at the forefront of Ancuta Sarca, down to the wooly lashes handmade from the leftover fur applied on the collection's boots.

FW23 sees the first-ever set of Ancuta Sarca denim designs, made from deadstock material. In addition to jean-fur handbags and shoes, the label's denim exploration is also immortalized through an apparel partnership with Lee® — hence, the models' denim 'fits like the upside-down jean skirts and cutout dresses.

Ancuta Sarca 1 / 8

Upcycled SKIMS last season? Now, reworked Lee jeans? The third time may be the charm, finally delivering Ancuta Sarca's overdue apparel collection.

Of course, there was a return of the label's beloved crossbred mules, strappy heels, and even loafers — some marked with the "Sarca" badge and Swoosh stamp of approval, others simply Sarca-branded, and all perfecting Ancuta Sarca's balancing act sporty and chic sensibility.

Indeed, it's enough sneaker-heel mashups for Rihanna and her stylist Jahleel Weaver to choose from, just in time for her second round of pregnancy slays.