Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ancuţa Sarca Transported Us to a Dystopian Airport

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Ancuta Sarca, the Romanian-born London-based designer, took to day two of London Fashion Week by reimagining her distinctive design aesthetic with a deeper, even darker twist.

Sarca, who has become renowned for her obscure, slightly gothic approach to everyday fashion, draws on cult cinema classics like American Psycho and Fight Club for Fall/Winter 2024 to serve a more underground and gritty aesthetic.

Taking notes from these cult cinematic classics and fusing them with the unsettling ambiance of an empty airport lounge, Sarca delivers a collection as fun and playful as it is slightly anxiety provoking.

“I looked at airport outfits like tracksuits and business suits and mixed them with elements from hoodies and track pants,” Sarca tells Highsnobiety. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“I experimented with a new bag shape by using deadstock tracksuit materials into hooded velour handbags, with drawstring elements reminiscent of a tracksuit. Then there’s a reconstructed vintage bag that I turned into into a ‘zipped-up jacket’ handbag by covering the original bag with deadstock materials.”

Then there’s footwear, something Sarca has become synonymous with in recent years, most notably her playful Nike collaborations.

Although there are no new Swoosh silhouettes this season, there is room for a selection of 3D-printed minimalist sandals that arrive in vibrant red and blue made in partnership with HILOS studio, recognised for bridging advanced technology with eco-conscious craftsmanship.

“These are the first shoes that are made by blending two printed materials,” Sarca tells me.

“It’s a major innovation in the industry, the first 3D-printed wedge that combines printing harder nylons and softer TPU within one assembly. It opens up a completely new range of design possibilities that still embody the performance and comfort that 3D promises.”

1 / 5
Ancuţa Sarca / @WILLIAMEWRIGHT

In alignment with Sarca’s dedication to sustainability, the rest of the footwear is imbued with eco-friendly practices. Statement knee-high boots, for example, feature deadstock leathers and faux furs, while surplus fabrics from past seasons are transformed into ankle boots with wing details, ankle-strap kitten heels, and slouchy boots with striking airbrush effects.

“[When it comes to footwear] I have the same design approach as I had when I was studying and then working as a womenswear designer,” Sarca says.

“I do a lot of draping on the silhouettes, I play with materials directly on the shapes, and always think about what I would personally like to wear next season. It’s very much about my taste and what I’d like to see my clients wear.”

Sarca, who describes her eponymous brand as a juxtaposition of sportswear and sexy, is one of the most exciting talents in fashion right now.

Whether you’re looking for thought-provoking designs, a unique maximalist approach, or sheer unapologetic confidence when it comes to one’s talent, Sarca has both in abundance.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Duchess Knit Sweater
KNITWRTH
$460
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Pearl Bracelet
Hatton Labs
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-1090v2
ASICS
$120
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland 6" boot collaboration in wheat leather
    Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • Skepta Mains Collection
    London Fashion Week Has Its Buzz Back
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    At LFW, Chloe Cherry Has Us Asking: Bridalcore, Anyone?
    • Style
  • simone rocha crocs
    Mother of Pearl! Simone Rocha Made Some Seriously Bejeweled Crocs
    • Style
  • ancuta sarca ss24
    Wake Up & Smell Ancuta Sarca's Floral Nike Heels
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Campaign shots of Burna Boy
    Burna Boy Drips In Double Denim With G-Star
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Burberry Sneakers
    Burberry's New Box Sneakers Are What We Will Be Wearing This Spring
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Ancuţa Sarca FW24.
    Ancuţa Sarca Transported Us to a Dystopian Airport
    • Style
  • New Balance Workout Jacket
    Workout Staples That Will Have You Looking Great While Conquering Your Fitness Goals
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • JW Anderson FW24
    JW Anderson FW24 Presented ‘Grotesque Everydayness’ 
    • Style
  • kai
    Kai-Isaiah Jamal: “London Informs Every Part of Me”
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024