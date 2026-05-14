adidas' Margiela-Flavored GAT Sneaker Became a Luxurious Runner

adidas' most militant sneaker is on the run. That’s right, the BW Run is a retro runner that's ready for war.

Based on adidas' BW Army, the BW Run takes the militaristic aura of a traditional German Army Trainer and fuses it with the streamlined stature of a running sneaker. Instead of the flat Samba-esque base that supports the original BW Army, the BW Run rests on a not-quite-flat performance-oriented outsole.

In terms of fusion silhouettes, the BW Run is winning the battle and the war.

Up top, though, the BW Run maintains the GAT-style paneling that makes the shoe the style staple it is today, though it opts for suede while the Army typically wears smooth leather.

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On the whole, GAT sneakers have been dominating the broader sneaker zeitgeist for a few years now, and adidas has been in the mix since it first brought back its BW Army sneaker in 2017.

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But in the last few years, the GAT silhouette has experienced a renaissance of sorts, spurred on by GAT innovators like Maison Margiela, whose Replica sneaker has become the benchmark for luxury GAT sneakers.

But as far as innovation is concerned, adidas is standing at the frontlines and revolutionizing the GAT sneaker game with new releases and the BW Run, available on the adidas website for $120, is the Three Stripes' latest (and speediest) enlistee.

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