No Phones, Just Fans: Inside the Night Lady Gaga Took Over Los Angeles

“It’s so intense to be a superfan,” Lady Gaga said in 2008 during one of her first televised interviews. “I feel like it’s been lost a little. If anything, I want to bring that back.” Barely an album into her career, she became Mother Monster to a new kind of devotee: fans who looked to her for maternal guidance, feeling themselves on the same journey as the star they worshipped.

Nearly two decades later, that strain of devotion has become a prerequisite for pop stardom. It was especially visible in early January at Gaga’s MAYHEM Requiem, a one-night exclusive show in partnership with Apple Music Live at the 2,300-capacity Wiltern in Los Angeles. Only the most dedicated fans, who were subscribed to her mailing list, were invited, their names drawn by lottery. Tickets, nontransferable, cost between $225 and $450. Phones were banned.

With just two days’ notice, her superfans bent Koreatown out of shape, wrapping around a mile-plus radius of the venue where I’d seen a mid-tier indie band with 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners weeks earlier. Locals peered from restaurants and storefronts in bewilderment. “I haven’t seen anything like this since Madonna played Hell’s Kitchen,” one fan said in line, “and even that was half this size.”

Apple Music, Apple Music

The bathroom line at Ralphs, which was more than a five-minute walk away, was also packed. Fans chatted, giddy and glowing beside the frozen crab legs. Some had flown in from other states. Others had been waiting since 6 a.m. Several arrived without tickets and walked the entire length of the queue again and again, bargaining desperately. One man offered $10,000. No one budged. “Yeah, I don’t think so,” one fan said as a Mini Cooper rolled by with a license plate reading PAWSUP.

About two hours after doors opened, the slow-moving line finally filtered into the venue. Fans in leather, latex, and trompe l’oeil nude suits (one man had repurposed a Korn T-shirt to read “BOЯN THiS WAY”) took their seats. Those who had waited since dawn sprinted to the front, stretching their arms toward the stage to test their proximity. They’d likely never be this close to Gaga again. “Little moooonsters,” a voice teased over the PA. An Apple Music spokesperson explained that the performance was being filmed for a future stream and invited the audience into the “creative process,” noting that Gaga might rerun certain songs. Of course, she didn’t need to.

Apple Music

Just after 9 p.m., the curtain rose, the room inhaled, and Gaga appeared. The roar that followed sounded like a building catching fire.

She was dressed in Elizabethan mourning attire: black lace, a long platinum-blonde ponytail, a gothic pilgrim silhouette. A black veil obscured her face. A drone swelled, and the stage revealed itself as a ruined cathedral: broken columns, crumbled stone, shattered stained glass, pipe organs rising from rubble.

Throughout the show, Gaga played it uncharacteristically straight. The set design was high goth, pure camp, but she remained cool: Sunn O))) filtered through The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The costume changes were subtle, almost beside the point. The point was the music: the synths, the guitar, the drones, the screams. This was Lady Gaga, Nine Inch Nails stan.

She performed MAYHEM in full, reworking each track into darker, moodier forms. Fans later called it a “funeral for Mayhem,” which felt right: a deliberate burial of an era. “Don’t Call Tonight” debuted live. “Die With a Smile” returned in a new form, built around the instrumental of Kavinsky’s “Nightcall.” The staging remained mostly static, but the lighting — lasers, smoke, neon, shifting color — gave the stage a restless pulse.

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Gaga stayed in character throughout, whether for artistic reasons, technical ones, or because her performance would be released as a standalone viewing experience by Apple Music. What was clear was her musicianship. This wasn’t spectacle-first Gaga. This was structure-first, sound-first, instrument-first Gaga.

For much of the show, her back was turned to the audience. “I’ve never seen anyone do that,” said the guy next to me who, apparently, had never heard of Cameron Winter. One of the few moments of overt interaction came during “Abracadabra,” when Gaga led a clap-and-singalong. She looked like a nun performing sacrilege.

Her microphone couldn’t quite contain her voice. The sound was slightly gated, imperfect in a way that felt human and charming. It’s rare to see a pop star of this magnitude scaled down like this: no dancers, just a few band members. She played four instruments — piano, church organ, synthesizer, guitar — sometimes using vocoders, sometimes letting her voice cut through raw. She sang, always, from the chest. Despite the slightly degraded sound, the show felt as mechanical, industrious, and self-contained as a Broadway production. Bend the rules and give this woman a Tony.

Near the end, she turned to face the crowd. She waved. She bowed with the band several times. “Can’t Stop the High” played as the curtain fell. Gaga had buried MAYHEM. Then, she left.