Nike’s LD-1000 Sneaker Looks Delicious Naked

Nike is bearing it all, and feet everywhere are better off for it.

A tonal mastery of leather and suede, the Nike LD-1000 'EDITION A' is a monochromatic collaboration with Aritzia, and the sneaker is just oozing with the retailer's elevated basic steez.

Aritzia took the mall brand playbook and flipped it on its head with elevated basics, effectively becoming the supreme leader of Gen Z's corpcore space.

This is no easy feat in the era of quiet luxury, an ominously vague characterization that has the internet in a chokehold.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In a "Sesame" nude, the sneaker is a neutral stunner that doesn't do the most because, well, it doesn't really need to.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The creamy leather upper wears discreet stitching and matching waxed cotton laces that pair nicely with the custom-designed Aritzia star charm, because accessorizing footwear is one trend that has followed us into 2026. In addition to just looking really good, the LD-1000's full leather upper is made with washed leather, designed to wear and look better with age.

Perhaps the biggest difference, though, is that Nike has ditched the Swoosh. Ok, so not entirely. But instead of that glorious checkmark-like Swoosh we've all grown so fond of, this decidedly minimalist LD-1000, available on the Nike website for $140, just wears a small embossed Swoosh near the toe that is intentionally hard to detect.

Created for long-distance runs back in the 70s, the LD-1000 sneaker bears a strong resemblance to the Nike Cortez. Both sneakers were designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, making them a true OG as far as legacy is concerned.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.