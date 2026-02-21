Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Is Even Better Swoosh-Free & Candy-Coated

Nike's LD-1000 was first a long-distance running shoe in the 1970s. Then, it became a Stüssy sneaker. Now, it's a sweet, Swooshless, candy-flavored stepper.

This retro model has lived quite the life, to say the least.

But yes, Nike's latest LD-1000 sneaker is unlike anything the model has had before. It comes wrapped in this soft pink leather, resulting in this pleasing tonal take on the shoe.

Also, the "Pink Foam" Nike sneaker is Swoosh-free. Again.

Nike

An Aritzia collaboration saw the model realized with creamy leather uppers and no large logo on the sidewalls (instead, Nike placed some teeny-tiny Swooshes near the toe). With the "Pink Foam" LD-1000s, the sportswear brand leaves an imprint of the Swoosh, as if someone ripped the unmistakable symbol clean off the sides.

And as if this LD-1000 sneaker wasn't already a treat enough, Nike puts a donut-shaped charm on its soles, which honestly looks like candy chilling on the shoe.

The LD-1000 is even more stylish the second time around, having enjoyed a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS and luxurious leather in-line drops. Now, it's sugar-sweet.

Priced at $105, Nike's LD-1000 "Pink Foam" sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website.

