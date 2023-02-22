Has Avril Lavigne Already Moved on From Mod Sun to Tyga?

To quote a great scholar, why does everything have to be so complicated? Avril Lavigne has reportedly separated from longtime partner Mod Sun and is reportedly onto the next one, as paps snapped the pop singer snuggling with Tyga in late February 2023.

Lavigne and Mod Sun first began dating Mod Sun in 2021, after reported flings with billionaire Phillip Sarofim and Pete Jonas. About a year after Lavigne and Mod Sun got together, Lavigne announced the couple's engagement in April 2022.

By February 2023, however, Lavigne apparently called things off with Mod Sun, as news of their engagement suddenly spread across the internet on February 21. Sources claimed that the couple's "relationship issues" were too much to handle.

Mod Sun and Lavigne were last seen together at a pre-Grammy event honoring Atlantic Records execs Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald, their final public appearance as a couple.

Very briefly after, Avril Lavigne and Tyga were seen leaving one of the Los Angeles Nobu restaurants. Late at night.

They left together after an intimate embrace.

However, someone close to Lavigne told celebrity magazines that the Tyga and Lavigne weren't an item, just two good friends catching up.

Tyga is no homewrecker, either, as the source clarified that Lavigne and Mod Sun had simply been having relationship problems for some time.

The Avril Lavigne-aissance has been ongoing for some time now, as the Y2K icon reinvents her musical sound and personal style, inspiring a new generation all the while.

Given Avril Lavigne's dating history, unlikely she'll be single for too long: the singer clearly loves company, and why not? 'Cause life's like this.