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Nike's Cozy Flyknit Sneaker Really Makes You Think

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike is playing mind games — the good kind. Kitted with Nike's soft Flyknit upper and a protruding outsole, the Nike Mind 002 Flyknit sneaker is a cerebral shoe that goes way beyond the surface.

Developed by Nike's science department, the Mind 002 sneaker wears the latest in Swoosh innovation: A bubbled-up outsole that talks to your mind.

shop nike here

No, seriously, the outsole is lined with spherical nodules designed to simultaneously massage the foot and send signals to the brain to enhance focus and general cognitive spryness. Really makes you think, huh.

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This mind-reading technology was first unveiled underneath Nike's Mind 001 Mule, a post-recovery activity clog that turned the footwear game on its cranium. A slip-on with conscious capabilities? Quite the precocious little clog.

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Aside from the brain-rubbing outsole, the Mind 002 has its own thing going on up top with a fully knit sock-like upper that molds to the contours of the foot.

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The knitted yarn composition makes the shoe breathable, yet cozy, while the anchored-lace system gives the shoe a sprinkle of trail-esque steez.

Available on the Nike website for $145, this mentally advanced Flyknit is a big-brain take on the Swoosh's smartest asset.

shop nike here
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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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