AXE Is All Grown Up & Noses Everywhere Are Safer for It

AXE is entering a new era. Once synonymous with overpowering locker rooms and masking adolescent BO, AXE is atoning for its olfactory sins with a brand new spray mechanism.

This gentle-mister makes over-spraying virtually impossible, though those committed to assaulting our senses with various degrees of musk might be harder to stop.

Still, AXE is giving us a good reason to believe brighter, better smelling days are ahead.

The precision application also allows the mist to be a bit more controlled, so it's not just everything, everywhere, all at once. The number one rule for smelling good is not to overdo it and who better to preach this than AXE? For better or worse, AXE knows smells.

To be clear, AXE scents were never the problem; it was more so the mechanism that allowed people to overdo it in a way that was threatening to our collective nostrils and the ozone layer as a whole.

Now the people can actually appreciate the product. Midnight Amber is a delightful scent when it's not bullying its way up your nares.

Naturally, this evolution of the AXE system is designed to give the users a better experience. Whether it be AXE purists who have been using the body spray since middle school, or true AXE novices who are inundated to the inner workings of the AXE scent system, this new era marks a new, lighter beginning.

AXE is growing up, and so is its clientele. But the true winners in all of this are the casual bystanders, partners, and coworkers who have been subjected to the real-world effects of the limitless AXE spray nozzle.

Those days are, mercifully, in the past.

