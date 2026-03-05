Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

AXE Is All Grown Up & Noses Everywhere Are Safer for It

Written by Tayler Adigun in Beauty

AXE is entering a new era. Once synonymous with overpowering locker rooms and masking adolescent BO, AXE is atoning for its olfactory sins with a brand new spray mechanism.

This gentle-mister makes over-spraying virtually impossible, though those committed to assaulting our senses with various degrees of musk might be harder to stop.

shop cologne here

Still, AXE is giving us a good reason to believe brighter, better smelling days are ahead.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The precision application also allows the mist to be a bit more controlled, so it's not just everything, everywhere, all at once. The number one rule for smelling good is not to overdo it and who better to preach this than AXE? For better or worse, AXE knows smells.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To be clear, AXE scents were never the problem; it was more so the mechanism that allowed people to overdo it in a way that was threatening to our collective nostrils and the ozone layer as a whole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now the people can actually appreciate the product. Midnight Amber is a delightful scent when it's not bullying its way up your nares.

Naturally, this evolution of the AXE system is designed to give the users a better experience. Whether it be AXE purists who have been using the body spray since middle school, or true AXE novices who are inundated to the inner workings of the AXE scent system, this new era marks a new, lighter beginning.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

AXE is growing up, and so is its clientele. But the true winners in all of this are the casual bystanders, partners, and coworkers who have been subjected to the real-world effects of the limitless AXE spray nozzle.

Those days are, mercifully, in the past.

shop cologne here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • “Vintage” Perfumes Are a Thing Now. They’ll Cost You a Grand.
  • Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
  • A New Spring Fragrance Is the Ultimate Flex
  • These Are Niche Perfume Brands You Need to Know in Spring 2025
What To Read Next
  • AXE Is All Grown Up & Noses Everywhere Are Safer for It
  • adidas' Hyperboost Runner Is a Wicked Sleek Enigma
  • Yes, Leica Also Makes Smartphones. And They're Going Global
  • Did Anyone See Kid Cudi's Off-White™ Sneakers?
  • Dave Is the First Musician to Ever Rep Custom Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Per Merrell's New Campaign: Going Outside Is Always Better Than Staying In
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now