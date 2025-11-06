“Vintage” Perfumes Are a Thing Now. They’ll Cost You a Grand.

Inside Fueguia 1833’s newly opened London store in the prestigious Mayfair borough, perfumes are aged like fine wine. Each of the Argentine company’s scents is an exacting affair that begins with cultivating exotic plants in its 50-acre organic Uruguayan farm and ends with handcrafted wooden packaging printed with soy-based inks. Because it's easier on the environment, you know?

However, in Fueguia 1833’s new London outpost, the focus is on perfumes that have undergone an even more exhaustive process.

Fueguia 1833’s debut London store is the first of its 16 boutiques (or “gallery spaces” as Fueguia likes to call them) dedicated primarily to the artisanal “Vintage Cave” collection.

Vintage Cave scents have either aged for at least five years (sometimes over a decade) and are either sold under the banner of “Vintage Editions,” costing between $1,000 and $2,600 a bottle, or exist under the “Aged Essence” banner, meaning they are designed to mature and change over time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

What you smell is what you get — for now, at least, as the sniff promises to continue shifting over time. The latter product range has never been shoppable in London before.

Fueguia 1833 1 / 5

Fueguia’s London store will house the most extensive archive of these vintage and vintage-minded perfumes. And, until 2026, those rare scents will be its primary attraction.

Next year, Fueguia plans to launch Stradivari, a perfume created in collaboration with the Museo del Violino in Cremona, Italy.

The niche perfumer claims to have developed a headspace technology — a technique used by perfumers to analyze the aroma compounds of an object — so advanced that it can purportedly “listen” to the volatile molecules emitted by the ultra-rare, ultra-coveted violins created by 18th-century craftsman Antonio Stradivari. The resulting perfume will launch in London in a limited edition of 100 bottles that each cost €30,000 (around $34,400).

For a normal fragrance house, that might be a big change of pace. But for Fueguia 1833, a company whose inventive fragrances include custom concoctions inspired by fabrics like denim and silk, Stradivari is just another innovation. Just imagine how much it'll go for once it's also vintage.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.