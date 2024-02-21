Sign up to never miss a drop
A New Spring Fragrance Is the Ultimate Flex

in Beauty
A change in seasons offers one of the best opportunities to pick your new signature scent. As you begin curating your spring wardrobe, don’t overlook your fragrance rotation — why not add in a new fragrance or two? 

Warmer weather opens the door to lighter scents, shaking things up from the heavy (but delicious) gourmands many of us reach for during the winter. It’s sort of like trading in your wool  Acne Studios coat for a STORY MFG chore jacket.

To help you start your spring fragrance journey, we’ve rounded up our favorite perfumes for the season. 

Scroll below to find the best spring fragrances of 2024

New York Flowers - Bond 9

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2023

Notes: kir royal, green anjou pears, clementine, Grasse rose, jasmine, iris, 

Editor's Notes: Florals? For spring? It’s not the most groundbreaking proposition, but hear me out. New York Flowers smells like Manhattan in late April — loud Sunday champagne brunches full of champagne, strolls through a blossoming Central Park, and nights spent gallery-hopping in TriBeCa.

Shop at Bond 9

Le Beau Paradise Garden - Jean Paul Gaultier

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2023

Notes: coconut water, tonka bean, ginger, green fig, sandalwood, mint 

Editor's Notes: Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest spring fragrance alludes to the carnality of the Garden of Eden. Adam and Eve may not have worn this while talking to evil serpents, but I’ll certainly be spritzing it on my next trip to paradise (the Caribbean)

Shop at Jean Paul Gaultier

The Time - The House of Oud

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2018

Notes: absinthe wormwood, chamomile, bergamot, blue tea, vervain, iris, black tea, musk, amber, cedarwood. 

Editor's Notes: Like a good cup of tea, The Time is quintessentially British. Herbal, aromatic notes of chamomile and black tea are light, gentle, and bright while remaining snug and homey.

Shop at Harvey Nichols

Saint Julep - Imaginary Authors 

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2017

Notes: mint, sugar, bourbon whiskey, ice accord, Southern magnolia, grisalva, tangerine 

Editor's Notes: If you’re a regular at the Kentucky Derby — an event where almost 120,000 Mint Juleps are served over the course of two days — or just want to cosplay that one Drake and Jack Harlow song,  I have a fragrance for you.

Shop at Imaginary Authors

724 - Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2022

Notes: aldehydes, Calabrian bergamot, lily of the valley, Egyptian jasminum grandiflorum absolute, freesia, sweet pea, mock-orange, white musk, Indian sandalwood

Editor's Notes: Think of lounging on freshly laundered linens on a lazy spring day. Maison Francis Kurkdjian bottled all of that and gave us 724.

Shop at Harvey Nichols

Missoni Wave - Missoni

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2020

Notes: Italian mandarin orange, marine notes, clary sage, lavender, Egyptian pelarfonium, rosemary, vanilla orchid, oakmoss, patchouli, Haitian vetiver 

Editor's Notes: Marine fragrances are divisive: they can transport you to your favorite Mediterranean memory or induce low-tide nausea. Thankfully, Missoni Wave is the former. Ready to style with a bit of the brand’s zig-zag knitwear, the scent feels just like a day spent exploring one of Southern Italy’s many scenic coastal towns.

Shop at Notino

Molecule 01 + Iris - Escentric Molecules

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2021

Notes: iris pallida absolute, iso-e-super

Editor's Notes: This scent is hard to pin down, as Iso E Super — the star of Molecule 01 + Iris —   reacts very differently to everyone’s skin. If I had to compare it to a fashion brand, the scent is the olfactive equivalent of LEMAIRE: minimalist, versatile, and easy to wear.

Shop at ssense

Les Sables Roses - Louis Vuitton 

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2019

Notes: Bulgarian rose, rosa centifolia absolute, ambergris, oud, saffron, black pepper

Editor's Notes: You know that scene in Gladiator when Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is regaled by thousands of admirers throwing roses at his feet? If you don’t remember it, give it a rewatch — it’s an apt summation of this decadent rose scent by LV.

Shop at Louis Vuitton

Orchidée Vanille - Van Cleef & Arpels

Concentration: Eau de Parfum

Release Year: 2009

Notes: mandarin orange, lychee, bitter almond, Bulgarian rose, violet, vanilla absolute, tonka bean, cedar

Editor's Notes: Orchidée Vanille is just like your favorite spring jacket. With a sweet tonka bean base topped with fruity touches of orange and lychee, it’s warm enough for cooler mornings and evenings but light enough for a day out in the sun.  

Shop at Harvey Nichols

