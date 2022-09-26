It's Official: Balmain Beauty Is Coming

A beauty launch is in the works at Balmain, where creative director Olivier Rousteing just signed a long-term licensing agreement with Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

First reported by WWD, the move seals the deal on Balmain Beauty, a natural next step for the luxury maison. In fact, Rousteing described beauty as "an extension of myself" in an interview with the trade publication.

"I feel like everyone’s wearing a lot of makeup, but I think it’s important to also take care of your skin," the designer added, perhaps hinting at Balmain skincare. "I’m super proud to work with Estée Lauder because its products are of such high quality."

Balmain Beauty is expected to launch in fall 2024. According to Rousteing, who is currently training at a perfumery school in Paris, the line will in part pay homage to founder Pierre Balmain, who launched perfume in 1946. While storied scents including Vent Vert and Elysees 64-83 secured Balmain's spot in beauty, its newer fragrances (such as Carbone, released in 2010) failed to generate the same level of cachet as its older creations.

In 2012, Balmain and Inter Parfums SA signed a 12-year licensing deal. In 2017, the duo terminated their agreement.

Today, Balmain offers a line of luxury hair care products, leaving the house plenty of room to grow when it comes to its beauty offering.

Setting him apart from countless creative directors who have recently ventured into cosmetics, Rousteing is uniquely acquainted with the concept of beauty — both as it relates to the fashion system and to consumers on a personal level.

In 2020, the designer suffered severe burns from a fireplace explosion in his home. During his recovery period, he concealed the effects of the accident using face masks, turtlenecks, and jewelry.

A year later, Rousteing opened up about the fire on Instagram. "I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long," he wrote. "To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities…"

The harrowing experience — and its influence on Rousteing's experience of beauty as it relates to health and healing — will inform the creative's approach to Balmain Beauty, per a video posted to Estée Lauder's Instagram.

"My accident, being burnt, defined me a new world of beauty," he said in the clip. "This is the world I want to give for the new generation."