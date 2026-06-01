These Ultra-Luxe Vans Skate Shoes Are Pierced & Patched By Hand (EXCLUSIVE)

For the 60th anniversary of the Authentic sneaker, Italian clothing label Paura gives Vans' first-ever skate model a punk Italian makeover. Like the hand-stitched Slip-ons it created with Vans in 2025, the street-meets-suave imprint is bringing a similarly artisanal touch to its Authentic collaboration.

Under Paura's direction, the famous skate shoes now feature airbrushed argyle uppers and fuzzy shoelaces, giving the feeling of Vans sneakers wrapped in one of the brand's signature knitwear pieces.

The sneakers are also scuffed, cut, and marked up to look as if they'd been through a session (or five) already.

The icing on this Authentic birthday cake? Danilo Paura's brand has put "piercings" on its Vans shoes. They're actually Italian-made hardware designed to look like legit body piercings.

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Vans' Authentic sneaker has lived many lives over the past 60 years, including that of a ballet shoe and an Oxford dress shoe.

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But Paura takes the opportunity to go even deeper, celebrating not only its skate roots but its connections to the punk scene. It restores that rebellious spirit in an incredibly luxurious way, something Paura already does with its clothes.

It's no wonder the Authentic looked right at home in its "Paura sweater."

Speaking of which, the brand's Vans Authentic collab is scheduled to drop on Vans and Paura's websites in cream and black colorways on June 6.

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