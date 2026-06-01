adidas' Silver Soccer Sneaker Is Refreshingly Crisp

Adidas and Coca Cola know how to blend two iconic brands together to create a collab that should be awful, but is actually great.

The latest version, the Predator Sala, is no exception.

This one is inspired by the Diet Coke can itself. The upper features a droplet effect that nails that moment when you crack open a cold can, subtle, but honestly, kind of genius. With adidas branding on the tongue and Coca Cola details sprinkled throughout, it manages to feel classic and tongue-in-cheek at the same time.

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This is definitely one of the more wearable drops from the collection. There’s a red and black pair covered in Coca Cola logos that’s not quite as easy on the eye.

The Predator Sala, on the other hand, resembles an old school soccer shoe—pure elegance, really, with just enough twist to make you look twice.

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It’s the perfect flex for anyone who wants their sneakers with a side of nostalgia and a splash of something unexpected.

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