Nothing Beats BBC ICECREAM x G-SHOCK in Summer

Streetwear, and fashion at large, is like a time machine. One minute, you think you're tapping away at your keyboard in 2023; the next, you're sucked back in time a decade (or more), reveling in the glory days of two of the industry's biggest names.

They say nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and I'm inclined to agree; I mean, fashion's obsession with it won't allow it to be any other way. Anyway, with all that said, BBC ICECREAM and G-SHOCK look to set the tone, coming together for the first time to deliver a summer-ready watch collaboration.

An effort born of celebration of both brands' respective anniversaries – 20 years for Casio's G-SHOCK and 40 years for BBC ICECREAM – feels a long time in the making.

Perhaps lacking the hype it would have had in the early 2000s or 2010s, this team-up makes total sense considering their parallel positioning throughout the last two decades.

Naturally, the collab taps into a classic G-SHOCK mode, that being the DW-5600, which boasts the watch brand’s durable, long-lasting features that have made them a coveted timepiece in sports & fashion.

This updated take on the DW-5600 features BBC ICECREAM's Waffle + Drip artwork on the band and face, while the classic IC logo is etched on the back face.

An additional option takes the DW-6900 as foundation, with the BBC Starfield artwork on the band and face and the iconic BBC Helmet logo etched on the back.

Eager to ensure fans aren't left much longer for this collaboration to touch down, G-SHOCK and BBC ICECREAM are due to launch the new watch online and in the IC flagship stores in New York City and Miami on June 16.