These Are the Best BE@RBRICKs to Buy Right Now

The MediCom BE@RBRICK (or Bearbrick) is as much an icon in the fashion world as it is in the art world. Since it stepped onto the scene in 2001, the Japanese-produced and designed toy has been a fervently desired collectible — consistently on the top of collectors' wishlists.

Why is BE@RBRICK so expensive? The highly elusive plastic bear-shaped figurine has acted as a blank canvas for fashion houses, design studios, artists, and culturally influential businesses. Daniel Arsham, Chanel, The NBA, BAPE, Readymade, KAWS, Stussy, Disney, Swarovski, and colette are just a handful of collaborators that the LEGO-like humanoid figure has attracted, and that roster keeps growing.

Whether you are a casual fan on the 'gram or a seasoned art aficionado, you have probably wanted to get your hands on one at some point. The good news? You have another chance to cop a BE@RBRICK with our finds below. Browse some of the best Medicom Bearbrick figures to shop right now.

Be@rbrick Audio 400% Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The BE@RBRICK Audio 400% isn’t just a collectible, it’s a fully functional Bluetooth speaker wrapped in a mesmerizing iridescent finish. Crisp sound meets futuristic design, with speaker grilles seamlessly integrated into the ears and body. It’s a Medicom toy that doesn’t just sit there; it plays.

Medicom Steiff x Teddy Be@rbrick 1000% Cashew

Not your childhood teddy. Steiff and BE@RBRICK merge old-world craftsmanship with collector culture, covering Medicom’s signature form in soft mohair plush. Hand-stitched details and a warm Cashew tone nod to Steiff’s century-old legacy, while the oversized 1000% frame shifts this bear from toy to trophy.

BE@RBRICK Eugène Delacroix Liberty Leading the People 100% + 400% Set

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Eugène Delacroix Liberty Leading the People 100% + 400% Figurine Set $300 Buy at Mr Porter

Art that once sparked revolutions, now sized for your shelf. Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People leaps from canvas to collectible, wrapping BE@RBRICK in a masterpiece of defiance and freedom. A statement piece, whether you’re into fine art or just respect a good rebellion.

BE@RBRICK KISS Demon Chrome 1000%

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Kiss Demon Chrome 1000% Figurine $760 Buy at Mr Porter

Louder than your speakers can handle. BE@RBRICK channels Gene Simmons’ Demon persona in full chrome, from the painted face to the arena-rock attitude.

BE@RBRICK Keith Haring #9 1000%

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Keith Haring #9 1000% Figurine $900 Buy at Mr Porter

Keith Haring never stood still, and neither does this. His Dancing Dogs animate BE@RBRICK’s silhouette, turning an NYC street art staple into a collectible that moves, even when it’s not. It's a piece of pop culture history that refuses to blend in.

BE@RBRICK Squid Game Guard △ 100% + 400% Set

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Squid Game Guard 100% + 400% Figurine Set $129 Buy at Mr Porter

The game isn’t over yet. BE@RBRICK gives Squid Game’s masked enforcer a silent, towering presence—red jumpsuit, black visor, all authority. It won’t eliminate you, but it will upgrade your display shelf.

BE@RBRICK Michael Jordan 1991 World Champion 100% & 400% Set

Medicom Toy Bearbrick Michael Jordan 1991 World Champion 100% & 400% Set $340 Buy at StockX

BE@RBRICK honors MJ’s first championship with a gleaming tribute, dressing its frame in the Bulls’ ‘91 jersey. Six rings started with one, and this is where the legend took flight.

BE@RBRICK Michael Jordan 1985 Rookie Jersey 100% & 400% Set

Medicom Toy Bearbrick Michael Jordan 1985 Rookie Jersey 100% & 400% Set $783 Buy at StockX

Before the GOAT, there was the rookie. BE@RBRICK throws it back to ‘85, when MJ’s Chicago script jersey wasn’t just a uniform—it was a warning. The gold chrome finish adds a touch of what everyone else saw coming: greatness.

BE@RBRICK x BAPE XLBWK Livaken Knu ABC Camo 1000%

Medicom Toy Bearbrick x BAPE XLBWK Livaken Knu ABC Camo 1000% $786 Buy at StockX

BAPE’s signature ABC camo meets Liberty Walk’s high-performance edge, turning BE@RBRICK into a full-throttle fusion of fashion and horsepower. Wide-body kits? Check. Statement camo? Always.

BE@RBRICK Lucky Cat Silver Plated Luminous 1000%

Medicom Toy Bearbrick Lucky Cat Silver Plated Luminous 1000% $827 Buy at StockX

BE@RBRICK reimagines the Maneki-Neko in a silver-plated, luminous finish, blending traditional symbolism with a futuristic glow. Some collectibles just sit there, this one invites fortune in.

BE@RBRICK Iron Man Mark 45 100% & 400% Set

Medicom Toy Bearbrick Iron Man Mark 45 100% & 400% Figurine Set $160 Buy at StockX

Here, our collectible bear suits up in Stark’s Mark 45, turning the Avenger’s sleekest armor into a high-gloss collectible. Red, gold, and built to stand out, because subtlety was never part of the plan.

BE@RBRICK Amirex Texalium 1000%

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Amirex Texalium 1000% figurine $8370 Buy at Farfetch

This isn’t your typical BE@RBRICK—Amirex Texalium coats its form in an aluminum-fiberglass weave, creating a metallic sheen that shifts with the light.

BE@RBRICK Space Invaders 1000%

Medicom Toy BE@RBRICK Space Invaders 1000% Figurine $628 Buy at Stadium Goods

The Space Invaders takeover turns BE@RBRICK’s glossy black frame into a playable arcade relic; pixelated aliens swarm the chest while the legendary shooter holds down the legs. No high scores, just high impact.

BE@RBRICK Anna Sui 1000%

Anna Sui never plays it safe. Her BE@RBRICK reflects that—Victorian lace meets punk energy, with tailored details and a rebellious color palette. A collectible that looks straight off a runway, but with just enough attitude to stand on its own.

What are the Bearbrick sizes?

Now, when you are on the hunt for your next MediCom collectible, you should be aware that BE@RBRICK toys come in various heights, which are listed from 100% to 1000%. 100% is the smallest, coming in at 2-inches (5cm), while the biggest size, the 1000%, is as tall as 27-inches (70cm). In general, the most popular sizes tend to be 100%, 200%, and 400%. Keep that in mind as you shop for your BE@RBRICK above.

