This Brand Is Dressing Gen Z Like '90s Ravers

BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS is slowly making its way through the long history of English subcultures. Punk came first, in a collection honoring Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, then the post-punk goths for FW25, and now the Japanese clothing line is diving into acid house.

It’s fitting that BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS calls its stylish remakes of these countercultures a “Mad Remix,” because its Spring/Summer 2026 collection gets to the heart of a truly mad time: the Madchester of the 1980s.

Madchester, as the name suggests, started in Manchester, England, where a wave of psychedelic indie-dance bands, like The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays, regularly played at the Haçienda, a now-shuttered nightclub of near-mythical status. And the clothes of these Mancunian ravers? Well, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS SS26 provides some pretty accurate remakes.

There are the old post-punk skinheads just discovering the groove in their bleached denim two-pieces, Dr. Martens boots, and graphic rave tees. There are the football casuals, dressed in loose jeans and equally baggy football shirts. There are the new-gen ravers in their lairy button-downs.

The only notable omission is the distinct lack of bucket hats, a rave scene staple. But still, in one concise editorial, BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS pretty much nailed the archetypes of this hedonistic youth culture.

The next logical step for the brand is Britpop, right? Britpop’s biggest band, Oasis, was hugely influenced by attending the Haçienda, and we all know that there’s no better time to be rehashing Oasis fever.

