Shayne Oliver Is Turning Berlin Fashion Week Into an Archive Sale

As is now tradition, Berlin-founded communications agency Reference Studios is hosting a series of runway shows and events on the Berlin Fashion Week calendar.

Titled INTERVENTION, the bi-yearly event is almost like a fashion week within a fashion week, and it always brings some of the biggest names on the schedule. This season is no different.

INTERVENTION VI, the sixth edition of the project, plays out as an exhibition program combined with a busy fashion show calendar.

It kicks off on July 2 when Reference Studios' experimental curatorial platform, P100, opens its new Partie Deux exhibition presenting a selection of carpets, tapestries, and symbolic objects curated by the design institution Galerie OM. The exhibitions keep coming because on July 4, P100 opens the two-day MUSEUM EBAY ARCHETYPES, curated by Shayne Oliver, co-founder of Hood By Air (HBA), who moved to Berlin after leaving the New York brand in 2023 and has since established a portfolio of new labels. At the exhibition, hosted in the Berlin art gallery Schinkel Pavillon, his personal archive creates an immersive installation, with some pieces up for sale.

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Oliver, who has previously been part of INTERVENTION’s runway program, isn’t showing a new collection this season. But on July 5, four exciting names are putting their latest creations on display.

It starts and ends with two Berlin locals. Skate label DAGGER is back after a debut show that was a highlight of last season’s Berlin Fashion Week, and while it kicks off proceedings, fashion week veteran GmbH, arguably Berlin’s biggest and most consistently inventive label, closes proceedings with a show celebrating its tenth year in the biz. In between, Martin Quad, fresh from its Milan Fashion Week show, presents its newest range of sharply reimagined tailoring, followed by the typically grungy Tokyo menswear label John Lawrence Sullivan by Arashi Yanagawa.

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Until now, experiencing Reference’s distinct curation has meant visiting Berlin Fashion Week, but after INTERVENTION VI closes, the communications agency is hitting the road. Its expanding cultural calendar will include “REFERENCE FESTIVALS” hosted in Paris in October, timed to Art Basel and then heading to Rhine-Ruhr in November.

If you can’t make it to Berlin this time around, Reference might be coming to a city near you.

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