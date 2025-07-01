At INTERVENTION, Acclaimed Designers Make Their Berlin Debuts

The fourth edition of INTERVENTION is kicking off at Berlin Fashion Week. And according to its organiser, the communications agency Reference Studios, this edition ups the ante.

Presenting what it describes as the “highest caliber of designers” to date, INTERVENTION returns with new formats, runway debuts, and critically acclaimed designers.

The three-day summer edition of INTERVENTION begins with the launch of Mowalola’s experiential pop-up (found at Potsdamer Str. 100), marking the British-Nigerian label's first major presence in Berlin.

Open from July 1 until July 4, the pop-up space will offer a door into Mowalola’s distinct world with a preview of its Fall/Winter 2025 capsule collection and exclusive discounts on archive products.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Once Mowalola has made its Berlin debut, it’s time for the shows. July 2 sees the return of Berlin designers LUEDER and GmbH. Plus, there are two newcomers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

David Koma, a master dressmaker regularly creating red carpet looks for celebrities, will be presenting its first-ever menswear runway presentation over a decade after the brand was founded. After that, Ottolinger, a regular at Paris Fashion Week, will be staging its first fashion show in its Berlin hometown.

Finally, on July 3, Sinéad O’Dwyer will present an exclusive preview of its latest collection, brought to life through a striking Shibari performance. The brand is the winner of the 2025 Zalando Visionary Award, and there will also be a dinner celebrating its achievement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now a regular fixture on the Berlin Fashion Week Schedule, INTERVENTION has built a reputation for its curation of both fledgling talents and established names who don’t normally present in the German capital. This fourth edition sees it bring yet more noteworthy designers under one roof.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.