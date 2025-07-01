Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

At INTERVENTION, Acclaimed Designers Make Their Berlin Debuts

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The fourth edition of INTERVENTION is kicking off at Berlin Fashion Week. And according to its organiser, the communications agency Reference Studios, this edition ups the ante.

Presenting what it describes as the “highest caliber of designers” to date, INTERVENTION returns with new formats, runway debuts, and critically acclaimed designers.

Shop Mowalola

The three-day summer edition of INTERVENTION begins with the launch of Mowalola’s experiential pop-up (found at Potsdamer Str. 100), marking the British-Nigerian label's first major presence in Berlin. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Open from July 1 until July 4, the pop-up space will offer a door into Mowalola’s distinct world with a preview of its Fall/Winter 2025 capsule collection and exclusive discounts on archive products.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Once Mowalola has made its Berlin debut, it’s time for the shows. July 2 sees the return of Berlin designers LUEDER and GmbH. Plus, there are two newcomers. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

David Koma, a master dressmaker regularly creating red carpet looks for celebrities, will be presenting its first-ever menswear runway presentation over a decade after the brand was founded. After that, Ottolinger, a regular at Paris Fashion Week, will be staging its first fashion show in its Berlin hometown.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finally, on July 3, Sinéad O’Dwyer will present an exclusive preview of its latest collection, brought to life through a striking Shibari performance. The brand is the winner of the 2025 Zalando Visionary Award, and there will also be a dinner celebrating its achievement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now a regular fixture on the Berlin Fashion Week Schedule, INTERVENTION has built a reputation for its curation of both fledgling talents and established names who don’t normally present in the German capital. This fourth edition sees it bring yet more noteworthy designers under one roof.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
ASICSGEL-DS TRAINER 14
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Afro-Vegan Restaurant Makes a Flavorful Fashion Week Debut
  • From Ferragamo to Martine Rose, Here Are the Black Designers to Have in Your Closet
  • A Low-Key Eyewear Artisan's High-Key Met Gala Debut
  • Uncovering the Innovative Indie Brands of Berlin Fashion Week’s “INTERVENTION”
  • INTERVENTION Brings Award-Winning Designers To a Former Berlin Car Park
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Six Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • At INTERVENTION, Design Giants Take Berlin
  • Clothes Too Real for the Runway
  • Birkenstock's OG Gardening Clog Moonlights as Suave Slipper
  • Nike's Craziest Shox Soccer Shoe Crossover Is Back
  • adidas' Flattest Racing Boots Reborn as Stylish, Textural Masterpieces
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now