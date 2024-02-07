Behind the Unhinged Curtain of Shayne Oliver's Anonymous Club

Anonymous Club, the innovative creative studio led by Shayne Oliver, presented a wild and wonderful Spring/Summer 2024 collection on day two of Berlin Fashion Week, as a part of the inaugural Intervention platform.

Devised to host progressive runway shows inside a former department store in the heart of Neukölln during the German captial’s fashion week, Intervention is a new initiative that mixes shows with fashion and art, retail pop-ups and presentations in the capital’s Neukölln neighborhood.

Brands showing include Highsnobiety’s BERLIN BERLIN Prize winner Gerrit Jacob, Lueder, and back2back, each of whom are taking turns to bring to life a grey postmodernist former department store.

Oliver, with his Anonymous Club label, a sub-brand the designer often uses as a sort of sartorial laboratory to experiment, collaborate, and expound creative boundaries, delivered one of his most wonderfully deranged collections to date on February 6 with a slew of unorthodox gothic-infused concoctions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Described by Oliver in the show’s notes as a celebration of “the past, my truth, my form,” the show fused art, performance, music, and fashion, which resulted in a presentation of unparalleled, but inherently Anonymous Club, expression.

Oliver, who exited Hood By Air, the label he founded in 2006, in early 2022 to focus on projects including Anonymous Club has also designed capsule collections for Helmut Lang in the past.

In early 2021, the designer also launched As Seen by Shayne Oliver (A.S.S.O), a label of elevated basics, as well as Shayne Oliver the brand, a high-end RTW line that’s rumored to be landing imminently.

Whatever comes next for Oliver will unlikely be as experimental or as outlandish as his work for Anonymous Club.

But then again, if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect of Oliver, a designer who is notoriously unpredictable, it’s to expect the unexpected. So, who knows?