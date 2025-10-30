Take a Walk in the Wild Slide

Previously shed for a now-bygone summer, winter coats are growing on all things furry. That includes Birkenstock. The 250+ year old footwear brand's luxury imprint, Birkenstock 1774, is really letting its hair down this season with a collection of shaven, coiffed, and shaggy shoes.

In the second installment of Birkenstock 1774's Becomes Berlin series, these animalistic spinoffs of the Boston, Arizona, and Zurich models cast aside the first range's Bauhaus and Artdeco inspo to take a walk on the wild side.

The lamb-lined sandals and clogs in question are covered in plushy shearling, leopard-printed or cowhide-trimmed, for feral optics and toasty tootsies regardless of temp (though especially higher ones).

Don't mistake them for mere fluffy house slippers. These beastly babes are Fashion, capital f, reminiscent of Phoebe Philo's infamous Céline-era mink steppers.

However bizarre and/or stylish one might consider these, what exactly connects them to the overarching theme at hand though, the German capital?

Another throwback to the shimmering 1920s, these fancy designs trade the architectural inspiration of their predecessors for an indoors-y, nightlife-y moodboard rich with eccentric interiors and the opulent glamour of the city's Golden Twenties.

Surrendering the geometric cool of its forebears in favor of Berlin's warmer and audacious qualities, Birkenstock 1774's latest nod to the metropolis also sees its makers flipping the bird (or baring their teeth, rather) at anyone who says backless, open-toe footwear belongs in summer.

How very Berlin of them.

