Birkenstock Put the Boston Clog In Sport Mode

Birkenstock's Boston Clog is good for a lot of things but it’s not the first shoe you think of for basecamp. A dash to the corner store? Sure. Something for the beach? Of course. But what if you wanted to wear the classic clog to hit the trails?

The Birkenstock Boston Crosstown is the closest thing to a Boston trail shoe.

Up top, the Crosstown looks indistinguishable from any ordinary version of the one-strapped clog, the only notable detail being Birkenstock’s weather-resistant oiled nubuck leather. Flip this backless shoe over and it’s a different story.

Beneath its oiled-up upper lives a polyurethane sole that engulfs the classic Birkenstock cork midsole and spills out onto the clog’s body. Its thick lugs mean optimum grip, its double-layered construction means extra flexibility, and the added chunkiness provides a little extra protection.

According to Birkenstock’s website, this is a “sporty adventure” shoe aimed at Boston wearers “who are active and looking for an experience.”

That added sole unit certainly adds some functionality but this is only as tough a shoe as a backless clog possibly can be. Every serious hiker would recommend taking shoes with heels on the trail.

Still, if you have to, the Boston Crosstown is a worthwhile option for lightly rugged comfort, available now for $174.95 alongside the rest of the Crosstown collection, which includes hiker-fied Arizona and Milano sandals.

This is the rough-and-ready side of Birkenstock’s German-made footwear, sitting on the other side of the sandal spectrum from its recent “bridal” collection of high-end pearl-trimmed slippers. Together, it all serves to emphasize that there really is a Birkenstock sandal for every occasion, be it walking the trail or walking the aisle.

