Footwear Inspirations to Make This the Best Winter Your Feet Have Ever Had

It's time to get cozy in the footwear department.

It’s winter, so it’s absolutely fine to admit that we fantasize about taking home-bound comfiness with us throughout the day. Puffers and buckets hats are a good place to start a winter outfit, but the real struggle comes in finding the perfect balance between style and comfort and, of course, warmth, in the footwear department.

After endless hours of surveying the internet in the quest to find the coziest winter sneakers the footwear industry can provide, we’ve listed some of our top picks to take a plunge on the cozy trend, adding some coziness to your rotation without looking like a slob.

Shop the best cozy winter footwear below.

Birkenstock Utti

We start off the list of the best cozy winter footwear with the OG German brand Birkenstock. This Utti model is a mocassin designed to maximize your comfort with an easy-on heel tab and soft shearling lining. Your feet will feel such a warm embrace it will be practically impossible to take them off.

Nike ACG Rufus Slippers

Nike ACG ACG Rufus Slippers $115 Buy at ssense

Nike ACG has entered the chat with its best-of-both-worlds slippers, and we’re all here for it. Grim leather on the outside and cozy fleece lining on the inside, it’s all we can ask for in a warm winter slipper. Although they’ve been around for a while now, they are still worth the hype.

The North Face Glenclyffe Mule

In the same style as its fan-favorite puffers, The North Face brings the warmth of its apparel to your feet. The Vibram sole is the perfect addition for when you need to step outside as well.

Birkenstock Boston Shearling

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Suede Leather No Offers

Birkenstocks are summer's most beloved footwear, especially their Boston mule. It turns out that they’re a winter fave, too. With sheep fur inside and suede leather on the outside, they’re hard-wearing and super-cozy at the same time.

Dr. Martens Isham Crochet Mules

Dr. Martens Isham Crochet Wool Suede Mules $150 Buy at Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens's shoes are always instantly recognizable, and these mules are no exception to that. Wool crochet at the top and enhanced suede for that modern grandpa-core look this winter. Definitely one of the best cozy winter footwear options out there.

adidas x Moon Boot

adidas x MOON BOOT Moonboost High Shoes $220 Buy at adidas

If you are more of a sneakerhead but boots are starting to grow on you, the adidas x Moon Boot collab is the perfect footwear option as it plays around with the classic Moon Boot features and silhouettes but also offers a fusion with adidas athleisure style.

Yume Yume Camp Mid-Boots

Yume Yume Camp Mid Boots $350 Buy at ssense

After making the world fall in love with their heart-form heels, YUME YUME, the Amsterdam-based brand continues the hype with these mid-boots. Wrinkly on the top and made with soft faux leather, these boots are perfect for more chilly weather places.

UGG Hybrid Boots

UGG Classic Short Weather Hybrid $220 Buy at UGG

We obviously couldn’t leave the OG out. If you're a fan of their classic boot models, then you will love this upgrade. The Classic Short Weather Hybrid combines soft, waterproof suede with cozy UGGplush™, a new sustainable wool blend lining. Its outsole is crafted from renewable sugarcane iconic feel of the Classic boot, but with a gorgeous touch of color. The perfect cozy winter footwear investment this cold season.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.