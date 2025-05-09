Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Half-Sandal, Half-Slipper, Entirely Impossible to Find

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
journal standard
You think you know Birkenstock sandals. And then you uncover a fresh gem. You've never heard of the Birkenstock Byblos, for instance.

Which is too bad, really.

The Birkenstock Byblos sandal is a fascinating example of just how vast a company Birkenstock truly is. Such is the nature of the surprisingly compact yet sprawlingly multinational shoemaker.

Exclusive to select Middle East and Asian territories, the Birkenstock Byblos is named for an ancient city — as in, 7,000 years old or so, making it one of the world's oldest — located in Lebanon.

Its shape is quite distinct, with a separated big-toe strap situated next to a wide forefoot strap that recalls Birkenstock slide-style sandals like the Boston and Zurich. As such, the Byblos looks like a slipper-sandal hybrid, handsome enough to have been the subject of some desire for international shoppers.

journal standard
But Birkenstock has never made the sandal available elsewhere until now.

journal standard
Thank you, Japan!

Japanese retail giant Journal Standard has created a bespoke iteration of the Byblos in handsome suede that even extends to the cork footbed, a sumptuous touch that lends a luxe edge.

Bad news, though, Byblos fans: This one's perhaps even harder to come by.

Retailing for ¥18,700 (about $128), this Birkenstock Byblos sandal will only be available at Journal Standard's stores in Japan.

On the flip side, though, this gives us an opportunity to ruminate on some of Birkenstock's more attainable newness.

I'm still particularly keen on the clever Reykjavik shoe that transforms the humble London into a street stepper and some of the latest Birkenstock Professional sandals. And what's being applied to the Boston these days deserves more love.

Shame about those regional exclusives, though.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
