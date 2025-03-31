Birkenstock's Boston Clog Didn't Need a High-Tech Upgrade. But It Got a Really Good One

The Birkenstock Boston clog is one of The Great Shoes. Its shape is without flaw, one that can be altered but never improved. Ya can't get better than perfection.

Not that Birkenstock has held off on tweaking not only the Boston but several other signature mules and sandals, of course. It frequently reworks classics and occasionally introduces all new updates at a fair clip. But the shape is typically unchanged.

As such, the Birkenstock Boston Nova and London Nova may sound extraneous at first blush.

Tech-y upgrades for two of Birkenstock's best shoes? Who asked?

But it just works. Beautifully, at that.

Birkenstock's Boston Nova and London Nova are effectively metropolitan-ized iterations of two classic closed-toe Birkenstock styles, transforming the backless Boston and back-having London with rough 'n ready nubuck paneling, easy-adjust buckles, and "an engineered sole equipped for trekking through any city," according to Birkenstock itself.

Huge news for anyone who likes to wear their Birks on all-day strolls.

Of course, there are already ample city-friendly Birkenstock shoes but this is an intriguingly modern spin on a couple of classic Birkenstock styles, one being perhaps the most famous of them all and the other perhaps the most underrated of the big-name Birks.

I think the London just doesn't get enough credit as the versatile Birkenstock shape that it is, perhaps because it's more shoe than sandal.

Well, maybe the Nova series will change things. They're already moving quickly on Birkenstock's website, retailing for $230 (Boston) and $250 (London).