German Craft, American Heritage & Italian Excellence (!) in Birkenstock x Filson (EXCLUSIVE)

Birkenstock brings the German craft, Filson the air of Americana. Together, they've created a collaborative footwear collection that's unlike anything you've ever seen from either Birkenstock or Filson before.

In a way, the results are... at least a little Italian. In a good way. I mean, the Birkenstock x Filson collection has this inexplicable dash of Italian sprezzatura, or elite effortlessness.

Just look at the sumptuous campaign shots, which juxtapose Birkenstock's humble German handiwork against Filson's west-coast outdoorsiness in photos that're so understatedly exquisite that they could've been produced for an Italian luxury label.

High praise but well-deserved if ya ask me.

Filson 1 / 5

The elegant Italiano vibes are so strong that the Birkenstock x Filson collection will only be available in-person on October 22 at Filson's Milan and Cortina stores. The Italian connection! Oh, and everyone else can shop it on Filson's website, the Birkenstock 1774 web store, and a handful of other top-tier Birkenstock stockists but, still.

Filson 1 / 3

"We wanted to create something original together," Filson creative director Alex Carleton tells Highsnobiety. "The project was driven by design and the excitement of new ideas and invention – combining elements that were unexpected in shape, form, and material. This is why the final result doesn't hit you with a direct reference — it's altogether new."

A twinge of Italian sophistication is further found in the actual footwear, which looks a little Birkenstock and a little Filson.

At the core of it all is the London Methow, a triumphantly plush leather shoe that's a hybrid of Birkenstock's signature London clog and Filson's rugged ethos, resulting in a pleasantly plump buckled leather slip-on that kinda recalls both Birkenstock's Reykjavik and the designs of Aurora Shoes.

As a longtime Birkenstock lover, I really dig how this thing amplifies the intentional primitivism of Birkenstock's slowmade shoes with the soft shape and grainy sole — I'd argue that this is one of the best collaborative Birks I've seen in a long time.

Filson 1 / 6

However, the other two Birkenstock x Filson designs are arguably even better, especially for the Filson-leaning folks. The Lahti is described in the press release as "a soft hunting boot" made tough by Filson's inimitable mackinaw wool and easy by a foldable upper.

The Skykomish, meanwhile, is made even more meaty by leather seams and a zippered shaft that makes the case for being the most outdoorsy Birkenstock ever.

It's all good stuff. Really good stuff, actually, amplified by especially strong styling and storytelling.

"There was a good amount of empathy from the start," Carleton explains. "Like, 'I see you.' There was a baseline understanding and respect for each other's history: the Birkenstock footbed, the toe shapes, their sense of engineering and ergonomics. Filson is about function, texture, tactility, and heritage materials like wax and wool. Filson colors."

Filson 1 / 16

All just goes to show that no one is beating Birkenstock for sheer leather shoe versatility.

This is a brand that swaps — with gusto, even — between Filson's trek 'tude to slick Japanese redesigns to real stylistic throwbacks to leather slippers envisioned by a former Nike designer. German, American, Italian, who cares? Birkenstock can do it all. And by the looks of it, so can Filson.