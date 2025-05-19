A Sneaky First Look at #NewNewNewBottega

Bottega Veneta's new creative director, Louis Trotter, opted for a suitably subtle way to debut her first creations for the luxury label. Turns out, while attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in mid-May, actresses Julianne Moore and Vicky Krieps were subtly clad in custom Trotter Bottega.

This would be our first taste of #NewNewNewBottega, if my math checks out.

At Cannes, Moore and Krieps both wore custom Bottega Veneta outfits designed under Trotter's purview, accented by both current-season shoes and jewelry and one suitably subtle deep-cut.

That bag that Moore's holding, for instance? That's the original Intrecciato-woven Bottega clutch toted by Lauren Hutton in 1980's American Gigolo. Is it a filmic reference for the sake of Cannes or a sign that Trotter's Bottega will by new by way of old? Or both? Or neither?

Krieps also wore a non-custom look to a separate Kering event earlier in the day.

backgrid

Both Moore's suit and Krieps' fringed leather dress speak to where Trotter is taking Bottega. The slightly reigned-in proportions and modest satin peak lapels of the former suggest a tamer approach to suiting than Blazy's signature (and sublime) slouch, for instance.

Meanwhile, the thick leather sleeve that clad Krieps references both Bottega's legacy of leatherworking and its recent tendency towards runway showmanship, but pared back to more modest form.

#NewBottega was the name fans gave to Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta back in 2018, part acknowledgment of the British designer's transformative approach to the fashion house, part necessary hashtag because Bottega Veneta left social media in early 2021. Shortly after, Matthieu Blazy kicked off the #NewNewBottega era and here we are in 2025 with Louise Trotter's #NewNewNewBottega.

Or should we just go back to #NewBottega? Actually, who uses hashtags anymore? Oh well, back to Bottega Veneta.

Trotter joined Bottega Veneta in late 2024 after Blazy headed to Chanel and will present her first seasonal collection later this summer. However, her tenures at Lacoste, where she reintroduced a fresh approach to sporty French luxury, and Carven indicate a sure hand at overtly understated sumptuousness.

And these first tastes of the future sure go down smooth.