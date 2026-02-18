A Bag So Good Bottega Veneta Named It After Itself

There are many Bottega Veneta bags, from leather “grocery bags” to Jacob Elordi’s favorite compact woven leather number, the Andiamo. But there is only one Veneta bag, a style so timeless and so entwined with the house’s leather-craft history that Bottega Veneta named it after itself.

The original 1970s Veneta bag came from Mr. Bottega himself, co-founder Renzo Zengiaro. It was a slouchy, fluid antithesis to all the rigid hand-held bags of the era, a prescient move when you consider the modern prevalence of capacious and unstructured bags. Now, in the hands of newly appointed creative director Louise Trotter, the Veneta bag is quite literally being flipped on its head.

Trotter's debut Bottega Veneta collection includes the Veneta bag in four new sizes and an updated texture.

The smallest of the bags, the Baby Veneta, is designed for holding upside down, so the handle faces the ground and, if its zipper isn’t fastened, all the contents will fall out. While the upside-down baby bag sits comfortably in your hand, you can sling the voluminous Maxi Veneta over your shoulder, its supple body slotting beneath the wearer's arm.

Of course, the archetypal Bottega Veneta bag means that the Veneta naturally comes in the brand’s signature woven “intrecciato” leather, now produced with delicate, softly padded nappa to Trotter’s specifications.

The new Veneta Bag, available now on the brand’s website for between $3,100 and $9,100, is part of a new generation of Trotter-designed handbags. It’s accompanied by styles like the Barbara Tote, a more structured woven leather tote with functional details like a detachable organizing pouch and an internal hand mirror.

These accessories aren’t drastically different from Bottega Veneta’s regular luggage selection but that ought to be no surprise, because Louise Trotter’s Bottega is hardly a sweeping change from what came before.

The name of the game is subtle evolution.

