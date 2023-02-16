Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No One Out-Fleeces the Pitt

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Brad Pitt's worn some pretty crazy stuff in his time. Remember the viral skirt (designed by artisanal maker Anecho) that Pitt wore to promote Bullet Train?

Well, Brad Pitt might've outdone Brad Pitt on the set of Wolves, the forthcoming film where he co-stars with old pal George Clooney.

Truly, no one out-fleeces the Pitt (Pizza Hutt voice).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, in fairness, this is a costume for the movie and not something that Brad Pitt actually picked out for himself, but it fits into Pitt's pattern of flexing some truly outré outfits.

Orange puffers? Green suits? Leather jackets from cultish designer Carol Christian Poell? Pitt can do it all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

And, let's be honest, the outfit that Pitt is wearing on the set of Wolves is ridiculous but in a cool way.

Like, no one's really wearing distressed white knits with matching fleece bucket hats and matching sweatpants but why not?

Pitt kinda pulls off the entire look by simply having the one ingredient necessary to make any look click: swag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Let this be a lesson: believe in yourself, walk with confidence, and you can wear anything.

And, when in doubt, put on a pair of killer shades.

George Clooney, Pitt's co-star, hasn't been seen wearing anything nearly as interesting as what Pitt's got going on but there's still time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

I'm all in on unexpected menswear turns. It's cool to see someone as stylistically safe as The Rock test the waters with funky colors and people you don't expect to care about clothes suddenly drop with a legit huge fit.

Like it or not, Pitt's look is indicative of the interesting clothes that I wish more dudes would embrace. I must tip my fuzzy cap to the costume department.

Sold Out
ALESSI3909 KETTLE BY VIRGIL ABLOH SECURITIES FOR ALESSI
$200.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ByredoFC Apocalyptic 240g
$70.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosChecked Logo Print Scarf
$220
Buy at Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Great "Bred" Jordan Sneaker Is Born Again (& Short Again, Too)
  • Fleece Ain't Even Fleece Anymore — It's Better
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • Nike's "Bred" Air Max Is Two Greats, One Sneaker
  • To Cap a Huge 2025, Bad Bunny Strips Down to the Basics
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now