Brad Pitt's worn some pretty crazy stuff in his time. Remember the viral skirt (designed by artisanal maker Anecho) that Pitt wore to promote Bullet Train?

Well, Brad Pitt might've outdone Brad Pitt on the set of Wolves, the forthcoming film where he co-stars with old pal George Clooney.

Truly, no one out-fleeces the Pitt (Pizza Hutt voice).

Now, in fairness, this is a costume for the movie and not something that Brad Pitt actually picked out for himself, but it fits into Pitt's pattern of flexing some truly outré outfits.

Orange puffers? Green suits? Leather jackets from cultish designer Carol Christian Poell? Pitt can do it all.

And, let's be honest, the outfit that Pitt is wearing on the set of Wolves is ridiculous but in a cool way.

Like, no one's really wearing distressed white knits with matching fleece bucket hats and matching sweatpants but why not?

Pitt kinda pulls off the entire look by simply having the one ingredient necessary to make any look click: swag.

Let this be a lesson: believe in yourself, walk with confidence, and you can wear anything.

And, when in doubt, put on a pair of killer shades.

George Clooney, Pitt's co-star, hasn't been seen wearing anything nearly as interesting as what Pitt's got going on but there's still time.

I'm all in on unexpected menswear turns. It's cool to see someone as stylistically safe as The Rock test the waters with funky colors and people you don't expect to care about clothes suddenly drop with a legit huge fit.

Like it or not, Pitt's look is indicative of the interesting clothes that I wish more dudes would embrace. I must tip my fuzzy cap to the costume department.

