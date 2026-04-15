Even Carhartt WIP Is Making Vintage Carhartt (EXCLUSIVE)

Carhartt’s blue-collar clothes are near-indestructible, meaning there’s an overabundance of old Carhartt floating around. And we all know that the more thrashed Carhartt gets, the better it looks. That’s why there are artisans dedicated to replicating the patina of well-worn Carhartt as faithfully as possible.

Now, even Carhartt is trying to recreate the magic of old Carhartt. To be specific, Carhartt WIP, the younger, streetwear-adjacent, European Carhartt line, is recreating the look of aged American workwear

Carhartt WIP’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection, which Highsnobiety previewed at the brand's New York showroom, features some seriously worn-out-looking garbs.

One washed-out black zip-up hoodie, for instance, appears to be stained by a Carhartt WIP label that’s long fallen off its pocket. White paint splatters its body, matching the worn-in look seen on pre-ripped denim jackets, tote bags, and bucket hats.

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The vibe is very similar to those Supreme x MM6 hoodies from last month. Although since those Supreme hoodies now resell for upwards of $700, you could consider Carhartt WIP's hoodie is an affordable alternative (minus the box logo).

Carhartt WIP’s faux distressing is pretty realistic, though, and considering that the aim is to riff on the boundless hunger for well-loved Carhartt workwear, you can't really knock the results. Carhartt WIP could've gone overboard and really roughed-up its clothes, leaning into faux patches or patina in a way that'd more overtly lean into the secondhand feel.

Instead, these items look more genuine. They look like they lived a life, even though they're really just cosplaying one. But if you're gonna affect a personality, it may as feel sincere.

Carhartt WIP isn't muscling in on the reseller's game but, in fairness, its pre-worn workwear will almost certainly feel better to wear. No sandpapery sunbaked cotton or crunchy fleece here — no need!

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