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Miu Miu Made Its Very Own Skate Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Miu Miu
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First, Vans made a Miu Miu-style sneaker. Now Miu Miu is making its own Vans-style shredder. One thing about those tables — they will turn.

Meet Miu Miu's Chino sneaker, an upcycled canvas sneaker that looks like it should be sliding down the slopes at your local skate park.

shop Miu Miu here

That is to say, this luxury sneaker has a very approachable nature, on par with the likes of many existing skate shoes like Vans' Authentic sneaker

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That said, the Chino sneaker maintains signature Miu Miu tropes like the double lace feature, which has been adopted by many a brand by now, including Vans itself. That's right, these sneaker similarities aren't a one-sided affair. Vans has reheated Miu Miu's nachos with its double-laced Super Lowpro sneaker too, and now Miu Miu seems to be returning the favor.

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Beyond all of that, these upcycled Canvas sneakers, available on the Miu Miu website for $895, have definitely been here before.

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And that's not just because these shoes bear such a strong resemblance to existing skate shoe makes. True as that is, the familiarity of this shoe gets its literal meaning from its recycled composition.

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Miu Miu's Upcycled 2026 collection is a range of reinterpreted vintage and archival pieces reimagined and given a second lease on life.

Because some Miu Miu pieces are so GOATed they deserve to live twice.

shop miu miu here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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