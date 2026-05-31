Miu Miu Made Its Very Own Skate Shoe

First, Vans made a Miu Miu-style sneaker. Now Miu Miu is making its own Vans-style shredder. One thing about those tables — they will turn.

Meet Miu Miu's Chino sneaker, an upcycled canvas sneaker that looks like it should be sliding down the slopes at your local skate park.

That is to say, this luxury sneaker has a very approachable nature, on par with the likes of many existing skate shoes like Vans' Authentic sneaker.

That said, the Chino sneaker maintains signature Miu Miu tropes like the double lace feature, which has been adopted by many a brand by now, including Vans itself. That's right, these sneaker similarities aren't a one-sided affair. Vans has reheated Miu Miu's nachos with its double-laced Super Lowpro sneaker too, and now Miu Miu seems to be returning the favor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beyond all of that, these upcycled Canvas sneakers, available on the Miu Miu website for $895, have definitely been here before.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

And that's not just because these shoes bear such a strong resemblance to existing skate shoe makes. True as that is, the familiarity of this shoe gets its literal meaning from its recycled composition.

Miu Miu's Upcycled 2026 collection is a range of reinterpreted vintage and archival pieces reimagined and given a second lease on life.

Because some Miu Miu pieces are so GOATed they deserve to live twice.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.