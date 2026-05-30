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Vans' OG Skater Proves Half The Shoe Doesn't Mean Half The Fun

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Vans and skate shoes go hand in hand. It has its classics that have catapulted the brand into a league of its own. But there’s more models to its name than you’d think. 

The Half Cab Decon is one of them. 

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Born from skateboarding’s “just cut it” attitude, the Half Cab started life as a happy accident, skaters literally hacking down the original Caballero until Vans made it official.

The Decon is a new riff on that legacy: stripped of padding, slimmed down, and designed for a life beyond the skatepark. It’s still unmistakably a Half Cab, but it’s lighter and honestly, a lot more wearable for everyday life. 

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The collar is pared back, the shape feels fresher, and it’s all a reminder that sometimes the best move is subtraction, not addition. No surprise then that we’re seeing the mule-ification of just about every sneaker under the sun.

Sometimes, less really is more, and the Half Cab Decon proves you don’t need all the bells and whistles to stand out.

shop vans half cab

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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