Timberland’s Preppy Slip-on Is a Total Hunk

There's no terrain Timberland can't conquer, and now the “Yellow Boot” purveyor is setting its sights on the classroom with a seriously luxe loafer that has a real academic bent to it.

Timberland's Authentic Loafer is a first-in-class shoe that balances its preppy ethos with a delightfully aged aura. This maturity plays out through a patinated leather upper that proudly wears its signs of aging,no retinol required.

In addition to the worn-in look that only gets better with wear, the shoe taps into its scholarly heritage with a rubber lug outsole that enhances its overall prep school energy.

It's classic collegiate charm layers perfectly with Timberland's established knack for really good leather. Never one to be stingy, Timberland has spread its buttery leather goodness across several silhouettes, including convertible clogs and slouchy Telfar boots.

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Best known for its signature “Butters,” Timberland has diversified its stylistic portfolio quite a bit, as demonstrated with this BILLY’s-backed Authentic Loafer.

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Generally, Timberland plays quite well with others.

Just take a look at Veneda Carter's ever-growing arsenal of super sick Timberland hybrids, from glossy iterations of the classic six-incher to knee-grazing cobalt boots… Timberland does well with a little help from its friends is all we're saying.

No less because the best parts of Timberland's iconic brand identity reside in its ability to shine through in any collaboration, be it on land, sea, or the feet of hip-hop's finest.

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