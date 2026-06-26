What's Next for the Young Master of Menswear? (EXCLUSIVE)

Carter Altman, founder of Americana menswear label Carter Young, started getting into suiting for purely personal reasons. He wanted a tuxedo for his brothers’ weddings and because nothing on the market satisfied his tastes, he made his own. Then he made some more. And posted about them on Instagram. Before he knew it, Paul Mescal was pulling up to Wimbledon in a bespoke Carter Young suit and George Daniel wore bespoke Japanese twill Carter Young tailoring to marry Charlie XCX.

The Detroit native, who moved operations to London in 2023, had all but accidentally become the designer redefining the modern tuxedo. But every good tux needs a good dress shirt, right?

In Paris, at Carter Young’s Spring/Summer 2027 showroom, we caught up on all the latest creations from the Highsnobiety-approved good clothes creator. And key among it all was the Carter Young dinner shirt.

Traditionally, tuxedos are paired with a fitted white shirt with a pleated placket. But just as Carter Young’s suits skew tradition — his double-breasted blazers have a six-by-one button structure cut to a relaxed fit — so do its dress shirts. In a light blue poplin borrowed from the world of casual shirting, the boxy pleated button-up doesn’t look out of place tucked into wide-leg darkwash jeans, as seen in Carter Young’s SS27 imagery.

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The shirt is the perfect embodiment of how Carter Young deftly toys with tradition, either sharpening the casual or loosening the formal so it all sits in a wearable and contemporary middle ground.

Elsewhere this season, the brand similarly recontextualizes Western shirts — Midwest dress is a recurring theme for the brand, on account of Altman’s Detroit heritage — as elegant business shirts in tomato red. The collection, titled “Drifter,” also builds on more Carter Young staples, delivering new loose-fitting knits and fresh colors of its signature plain tees.

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All the good stuff we’ve come to know and love about Carter Young, executed using new ingredients. And with the perfect dinner shirt to match.

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