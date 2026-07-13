This Exquisite New Balance Collab Is Literally Part of the Furniture (EXCLUSIVE)

Good design looks good. It's just that simple. OG New Balance sneakers still look hot AF decades later and, though USM's modular furniture system is even older, it stylistically hasn't aged a day. They make good counterparts, really, these '90s running shoes and '60s-era shelving units, defined by purpose-driven aesthetics that pedestal product above all else.

In June, New Balance quietly hosted a residency at the landmark Hôtel de Bourrienne — historic guests included Talleyrand and Napoleon. Yes, that Napoleon — where it debuted a terrifically low-key collaboration with USM that speaks to this shared good taste.

No social media, no media blast. Just a VIP happening with VIP attractions under the mantra of “A nice place for nice people." And indeed it was.

Attractions included daily homestyle eats from chef Megan Moore of "impeccable" Marseilles bistro Bonnie's on one-off New Balance plates; exquisite Giacometti furniture described by New Balance's release as "museum-quality"; signage hand-drawn by calligraphy artist Chen Li (known for Call Me By Your Name's titles); and jazzy live performances of Sade tunes curated by longtime NB partner Joe Freshgoods.

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Utilized for the seasonal New Balance showroom simultaneously hosted in the hotel, the collaborative USM furniture was not obvious. This is true of all USM furniture, really. (USM mostly disdains overt branding, preferring that its designs do the talking: It does not allow its IP to be printed on wearables.)

Instead, the bespoke USM sample trunks served a function. They were designed to house "New Balance’s latest and future designs" in an urbane manner that recalls a personal collection of art or memorabilia. Or sneakers, for that matter. The New Balance products are under embargo and thus can't be photographed — even within its USM housing — but we have a photo of one custom design that riffs on the USM Haller Serving Cart.

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This aesthetic crossover, which recalls New Balance's elegant Tokyo flagship in its lofty appeal, was in part made possible by Scott Watts, a designer and consultant who's helped nudge the USM towards modernization. The Swiss company is not a manufacturer known for moving quickly, because good design doesn't move quickly. Worthy shelves and cabinets and desks are born of usefulness alone. But there's also something appealing about a heritage maker expanding its purview to include a little fun. And, partially because of Watts' trained eye, USM is letting its hair down.

Last year, he oversaw its surprise Humanrace collaboration. This year, it's New Balance. Next year — who's to say?

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Tell me about the roots of this partnership. Why do New Balance and USM make sense together?

Scott Watts: The New Balance partnership lead reached out to me wanting to see how USM and New Balance could produce something organic. I believe he was familiar with the Humanrace x USM roll out in Milan last year, how both brands elevated one another’s disciplines in an almost perfect balance.

The goal of this was to find a way to engineer an experience true to both brands. The common thread of both was the appreciation for craftsmanship, avoiding fleeting, disposable synthetic trends in favor of industrial-grade wear-resistance. Both brands' products are open frameworks meant to grow with the user.

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So, why Paris Fashion Week?

The New Balance Paris showroom made the most sense as an initial crossroads. It’s an experience-focused execution that highlights product, so USM’s purpose here was to “elevate” the experience. A premium modular system for premium products.

The USM Modular pieces were the foundation of the showroom's design direction. NB worked with USM designers to configure units specifically to showcase products in a non-generic innovative way, serving as the introduction for New Balance and USM to (potentially) start showing up together in different ways.

Does that mean USM-inspired New Balance product?

That is a possibility!

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