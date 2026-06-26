Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

These Insane Pointy Boots Are Actually a COMME des GARÇONS Classic

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

You do not simply take a COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS runway show at face value. To do so is to fall victim to the cliches of laymen failing to comprehend the nuances of — wow, look at those pointy boots!

As much as COMME des GARÇONS' presentations are cloaked in enigmatic meaning, willfully defying viewers to mock or leer at seemingly inscrutable clothes, there is a better way to view them. Approach the more abstract designs with the same open-mindedness that you would art and ground yourself in what little conventions remain. Relax. Enjoy the show. And check out the Mexican dancing boots.

shop comme des garcons
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The main event of CDGHP's SS27 collection, titled "If The War Were To End.." [sic], ought to be the impressively grounded (for COMME des GARÇONS, at least) wearables. Founder Rei Kawakubo gathered all of her preferred design cues for a burst of energy in the name of global peace: inverted layers lined in mesh; ballooning trousers; aggro contrasting tartans; unexpected hemlines (or none at all); punkish moto jackets; shirts made of splashily chopped-up textiles; boiled polyester pulled and warped like taffy.

But the main event will, almost certainly, be the return of CDGHP's pointy Mexican dancing boots. (perhaps it helps that COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' collaborative Nike Pegasus Premium CDG SP sneaker did not hit the runway)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First produced for Spring/Summer 2015 season, CDGHP's riff on the traditional Guarachero rancher boot was initially as extreme as its inspiration, so tall-tipped that they all but scraped the wearer's knees.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Created in collaboration with nearly 40-year-old French shoemaker Mexicana, the new pointy boots aren't quite as pointy as their predecessors but they're still pretty huge. And more importantly, they're a rare repeat for a brand keen on consistently reinventing itself.

Not that COMME des GARÇONS is above returning to the well — besides Nike, this collection also features partnerships with longtime pals George Cox and Kids Love Gaite — but it's uncommon for such a singular footwear design to return, especially over a decade later. Perhaps this is less surprising given the collection's air of familiarity, what with the deluge of classic motifs revisited.

But no one sees the pointy boots coming.

shop comme des garcons

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • What's Next for the Young Master of Menswear? (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tiny Budgets and “Ego Death”: How Indie Designers Make Fashion Week Work
  • In Paris, Underwear Can Be Art (EXCLUSIVE)
  • “I Don’t Believe in Quiet Luxury”: Allow Studio Nicholson to Reintroduce Itself
  • Junya Watanabe Wants to Sell You a Blinged-Out DHL Hat
What To Read Next
  • Nike's ACG Staple Sneaker Is Retro, Rugged & Still Running the Show
  • Oakley's Custom Glasses Are a World Cup-Sized Secret (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Insane Pointy Boots Are Actually a COMME des GARÇONS Classic
  • Vans’ Off-Grid Sneaker Takes the Checkerboard to the Trails
  • What's Next for the Young Master of Menswear? (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Tiny Budgets and “Ego Death”: How Indie Designers Make Fashion Week Work
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now