These Insane Pointy Boots Are Actually a COMME des GARÇONS Classic

You do not simply take a COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS runway show at face value. To do so is to fall victim to the cliches of laymen failing to comprehend the nuances of — wow, look at those pointy boots!

As much as COMME des GARÇONS' presentations are cloaked in enigmatic meaning, willfully defying viewers to mock or leer at seemingly inscrutable clothes, there is a better way to view them. Approach the more abstract designs with the same open-mindedness that you would art and ground yourself in what little conventions remain. Relax. Enjoy the show. And check out the Mexican dancing boots.

The main event of CDGHP's SS27 collection, titled "If The War Were To End.." [sic], ought to be the impressively grounded (for COMME des GARÇONS, at least) wearables. Founder Rei Kawakubo gathered all of her preferred design cues for a burst of energy in the name of global peace: inverted layers lined in mesh; ballooning trousers; aggro contrasting tartans; unexpected hemlines (or none at all); punkish moto jackets; shirts made of splashily chopped-up textiles; boiled polyester pulled and warped like taffy.

But the main event will, almost certainly, be the return of CDGHP's pointy Mexican dancing boots. (perhaps it helps that COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS' collaborative Nike Pegasus Premium CDG SP sneaker did not hit the runway)

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First produced for Spring/Summer 2015 season, CDGHP's riff on the traditional Guarachero rancher boot was initially as extreme as its inspiration, so tall-tipped that they all but scraped the wearer's knees.

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Created in collaboration with nearly 40-year-old French shoemaker Mexicana, the new pointy boots aren't quite as pointy as their predecessors but they're still pretty huge. And more importantly, they're a rare repeat for a brand keen on consistently reinventing itself.

Not that COMME des GARÇONS is above returning to the well — besides Nike, this collection also features partnerships with longtime pals George Cox and Kids Love Gaite — but it's uncommon for such a singular footwear design to return, especially over a decade later. Perhaps this is less surprising given the collection's air of familiarity, what with the deluge of classic motifs revisited.

But no one sees the pointy boots coming.

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