The World’s Greatest Basics Brand Is Only Getting Better (EXCLUSIVE)

The term “quiet luxury” has been a little overplayed in the fashion world, but when you find a label that’s both quiet in its branding and luxurious in its quality, it’s a pretty apt descriptor. And that’s exactly what CDLP is. While the Swedish design house has been around for the last decade, it’s been flying under the radar for too long. While the brand might be okay with that — and even in part trying to do that — we’re blowing its spot.

CDLP self-dubs its wares as “elevated essentials,” and that’s exactly what the brand produces: low-key luxury basics fit for Croseus himself. We recently had the privilege of seeing the new season’s pieces at the CDLP showroom in Paris, which is pretty much an extension of the label’s pieces: elegant, clean, and aspirationally straightforward.

Even amidst so many perfectly just-so T-shirts, the most interesting thing was the brand’s newfound focus on sportswear, epitomized by a standout hooded jacket and aptly-oversized duffle bag that transition seamlessly from workout to streetwear.

While CDLP — much like the entire world at the moment — might be embracing the art of sport, the brand’s bread and butter is producing everyday basics that feel like they should be eight times more expensive than they are.

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As common as an “elevated basic” T-shirt or boxer brief might be, finding a genuinely perfect neckline or fabric as soft as it is breathable is rare. But, here, CDLP is the master.

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Every element of every piece is carefully considered down to the seams. The result? A 220-gsm midweight crewneck tee that you won’t sweat in, a satin cupro shirt with a nonfussy collar, a lightly tailored shirt-jacket for transitional weather.

The brand is finally getting the recognition it deserves, and it’s not just because Pedro Pascal wore its boxers on a recent Vanity Fair cover or because of some splashy marketing push. In fact, CDLP strays from all of that. The brand is low-key because good taste is low-key, producing high-caliber pieces rather than high-caliber campaigns.

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