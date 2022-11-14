Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
EXCLUSIVE: Clé de Peau's $16K Face Cream Comes With Its Own Safe

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Clé de Peau is raising the bar on quote-unquote "luxury beauty" with its 40-year anniversary collection, a diamond-encrusted face cream and lipstick that retail for $16,600 and $6,800, respectively.

The Japanese skincare and makeup brand enlisted jewelry designer Elie Top, a Lanvin alum, to transform Clé de Peau's bestsellers into works of diamond-encrusted art.

First up is Top's take on La Crème, the brand's beloved night cream. The jeweler constructed a globe-shaped "safe" that houses the retinol-rich moisturizer, jars of which retail between $550 and $795. A nod to Clé de Peau's name,  which translates to "Key to Skin," Top designed an accompanying treasure that unlocks the silver and gold globe.

"The Sun gives the sky radiance; La Crème gives it to the skin," the jeweler explained over email. "The Dazzling Jeweled Sun for Clé de Peau’s Anniversary Collection pays homage to both."

Top's Dazzling Jeweled Sun appears at first glance to be an ornate pendant inset with no less than 40 diamonds. Closer investigation reveals that the disc can be used to lock and unlock the safe, securing or freeing the pricey cream inside.

Top also worked his magic on Clé de Peau's Lipstick, a cult favorite among makeup junkies. A lipstick case, plated in 24-karat gold, "[showcases] the stars and different phases of the moon, representing the magic and mystery of the sky above."

The final touch? A gold and silver compact mirror that will surely serve as a conversation piece — if you dare whip it out in public, that is.

Clé de Peau's 40th Anniversary The Premium Collection launches in December. Only three complete sets will be produced each month. In other words, this is a beauty launch that deserves a bathroom shelf — or even better, a display case — of its own.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
