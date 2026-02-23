Veterans of C.P. Company & Stone Island Took a Quiet Brand Technical

Lowkey Japanese label Comoli, founded in 2011, has spent 15 years quietly feeding a discerning audience of menswear obsessives slouchy shirts in bespoke fabrics and easy tapered trousers.

This brand’s oeuvre is decidedly organic. Virtually every fabric is a natural fiber, the brand’s “online shop” operates through mail order forms that allow for cash payments, and it took until 2025 for Comoli to join social media. But just like Comoli has finally woken up to the benefits of Instagram, it’s also started experimenting with the possibilities of technical clothing.

For one of its rare collaborations, Comoli is partnering with high-end Italian sportswear label Ten c. Founded in 2010 by Paul Harvey — the mastermind behind some of Stone Island and C.P. Company’s most groundbreaking inventions — and fellow C.P. Company alumnus Alessandro Pungetti, Ten c is now headed solely by Pungetti, creating patient Italian-made jackets from custom performance materials and taping the seams to ensure maximum weather resilience.

While both share an obsession with fabrics, they operate in divergent niches. And yet the results feel totally natural.

ten c 1 / 2

Early images of the duo’s work reveal a field jacket fitted with an insulated liner and ample pockets.

Like much of Comoli’s military-inspired outerwear, such as its crinkled sheepskin parka and cotton G8 jacket, the coat is entirely black but Ten c’s high-tech material know-how gives it new, useful life.

The rest of the collection will be released as part of the Fall/Winter 2026 season and will premiere closer to its debut, likely during summer.

However, we know that collaborative knitted pants and a formal jacket were also shown at the Ten c Paris Fashion Week showroom, suggesting that beyond Comoli going Ten c, Ten c is going Comoli.

