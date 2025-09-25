No One Loves Anoraks More Than Liam Gallagher. He Loves This One Most of All

The blaring heat of stage lighting, the physical exertion of performing, and a hot summer's day have never stopped Liam Gallagher from performing in a jacket. And July 4 was no different.

A date etched into the minds of Oasis’ many stalwart fans, July 4 was when Liam and brother Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet, performing together for the first time after a bitter break-up 16 years prior.

At the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, the storied Britpop band finally returned to the stage. Liam, as always, was wearing a jacket: a Ten c x Awake NY anorak from a 2024 collaboration in khaki green. Then, he wore it again for a show in his hometown, Manchester, and again at London's Wembley Stadium.

“‘It was an amazing surprise,” commented Enzo Fusco, founder of the FGF INDUSTRY SPA group that owns Ten c. “The fact that Liam Gallagher spontaneously chose to wear a Ten c jacket made me realise how priceless true style is.”

Ten C 1 / 2

Now, the brand’s bringing the jacket back.

Ten C 1 / 5

The new Ten c Skye Ten Anorak is returning on the back of Liam Gallagher’s endorsement.

The jacket, a lightweight windbreaker made from crinkled nylon combined with Ten c’s signature OJJ fabric, a Japanese polyester-nylon interlock jersey, arrives on the brand’s website September 29.

“We dye the fabrics and, to make the material even more valuable, we also dye the finished garment,” said Alessandro Pungetti, creative director of Ten C, in a statement. “This treatment makes the material more compact overall and partially water-resistant. In the new Anoraks, we have combined OJJ with an ultra-lightweight nylon, which is always garment-dyed, reproducing the effect of the first nylons of the 1980s."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That Liam Gallagher is the driving force behind the revival of this jacket is typical. The man's famous for his great taste in outerwear, synonymous with green fishtail parkas and responsible for skyrocketing the popularity of Beghaus’ alpine jackets.

And this isn't the first time a brand has reissued one of Liam's favorite jackets. Earlier this year, Burberry re-released a 2018 parka coat often worn by the Oasis frontman, with him wearing his own personal jacket in the campaign.

When Liam Gallagher puts his trust in a weatherproof jacket, you take notice.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.