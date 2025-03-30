Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Ten c Crafts a Practically Perfect Spring Uniform

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Ten c
Following a debut at Milan Fashion Week last June, Ten c finally unleashes its Spring/Summer 2025 offering, titled "The allure of a uniform." It's classic Ten c, really, arriving as perfected functional clothes that look quite good.

Like previous Ten c drops, the latest is seeped with military influences (after all, militia gear is one of the brand's biggest inspiration points). Pieces feature plenty of practical details, including adjustable strings, plentiful deep cargo pockets, and handy zipper features.

Ten c
Ten c's craftsmanship, a special marriage of Italian and Japanese design techniques, has made its pieces some of the best in the game, its outerwear especially. SS25 sees the brand continue its commitment to discovering the best materials.

A few Ten c classics, like its patent OJJ (Original Japanese Jersey) and its three-layered, bonded cotton/nylon, appear in pieces like its timeless anorak jacket and short dress jacket. Rugged totes and backpacks come with army twill and nylon tactel constructions, making these militia-style accessories not only lightweight but also strong.

The Ten c collection arrives in its classic tonal color palettes. For SS25, looks come in dyed pleasing blue and green as well as cumin brown and washed black finishes.

No new Diemme boots this time. However, the brand pairs its SS25 looks with strappy open-toed sandals, keeping up its warm-weather tradition (its SS24 campaign also feature sandal outfits).

What can I say? The brand is quite literally staying ten toes down on its commitment to quality and consistency.

In case any member of the Ten c army is wondering, its SS25 offering is now available on the brand's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
